Source: (L-R) Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood, and Dolly Parton perform onstage during the 53rd annual CMA Awards at the Music City Center on November 13, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (John Shearer/Getty Images for the Country Music Association)

Country Stars & Celebrities Remember Dolly Parton

Few artists have left a mark on country music — and American culture as a whole — quite like Dolly Parton.

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Following the country music icon’s death at 80, artists, actors and other celebrities took to social media to remember Parton, sharing stories, photos and tributes to a woman whose influence stretched far beyond the songs she wrote and performed.

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Here are some of the tributes shared in honor of Dolly: