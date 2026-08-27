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Leslie Jones Dishes On 'Roast My Rental' & Cleanliness

Leslie Jones Dishes On HGTV’s ‘Roast My Rental,’ And Her Love For Cleanliness

We spoke to Leslie Jones about her HGTV show "Roast My Rental" where she brings the jokes to the renovation-based series.

Published on August 27, 2026
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A woman in a red dress stands in a pink and black room, looking directly at the camera with a serious expression.
Source: HGTV / HGTV

If you’re like me, you think of your home as your sanctuary. And how you design your space says a lot about you. You’re also like me if you watch HGTV for aspirational and creative purposes. We may not have a million dollar budget but imagining what’s possible is comforting. Add some laughter and Black face and it’s a real good time. We caught up with Leslie Jones, the new face behind ‘Roast My Rental’ and as you can expect, she’s bringing that unfiltered commentary to the network.

Jones joins home renovation expert Jasmine Roth for a fun spin that follows the duo as they transform short-term rentals from questionable spaces into luxurious ones while giving the owners a chance at redemption.

Speaking about her own home, Jones revealed she likes her place “Clean, clean, clean.”

“I love friendly. I love clean. I love not complication. I don’t like clutter. I dont like nik-knacks. I don’t do placeholders,” she said in a candid chat. Despite being meticulous about maintaning a clean home, the comedienne revealed she does tend to hoard some things. “Little dumb stuff,” she joked. Think: old t-shirts she can’t fit anymore.

“I love mid-century modern. I older stuff that’s been made new.” the conversation quickly shifted to astrology and it turns out while Leslie Jones knows she’s a virgo, she doesn’t know her actual birth time, which means she’s unable to pull her birth chart. She joked, “I think I just popped up.”

Catch our convo, above.

Catch “Roast My Rental” on HGTV every Friday at at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Leslie Jones Dishes On HGTV’s ‘Roast My Rental,’ And Her Love For Cleanliness was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

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