Kirk Franklin Opens Up About Faith, Fame and His Return to Church Music

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Franklin credits God's kindness, not talent, for his success in gospel music

Franklin brings comedy and personality to gospel events, aiming to provide 'lightness and fun'

Franklin's discussion series 'Dinner Kings' will return after a production hiatus

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Getty / Reach Media Inc./ Getty

Kirk Franklin brought plenty of laughs and heartfelt moments during his visit to The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, where he reflected on his remarkable career, shared what has sustained him for more than three decades in gospel music and introduced fans to his latest single.

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When Rickey Smiley asked what has been the key to his success, Franklin didn’t point to talent, awards or business strategy. Instead, he gave all the credit to his faith.

“I have no idea. It’s… nothing but just really… the kindness of God,” Franklin said. “There’s so many talented people… it can’t be talent and gift because everybody got that.”

The Grammy-winning artist also reflected on his humble beginnings in Fort Worth, Texas, explaining that his journey has always been rooted in God’s grace rather than his own accomplishments.

The interview quickly turned into a comedy session as Franklin joked about never being introduced as a singer, while Rickey insisted everyone knows him as a producer, musician and choir director. The playful energy continued when Franklin admitted he had a longtime crush on Da Brat after first meeting her in 1998, saying he was “about to risk it all.” The lighthearted exchange had the entire studio laughing as the two reminisced about their first meeting.

Franklin also discussed hosting the 2026 Stellar Gospel Music Awards, which airs this weekend. He said it remains an honor to be asked to lead the celebration after all these years.

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While many gospel events can feel overly formal, Franklin said he enjoys bringing humor and personality to the stage.

“I’m always trying to bring the fool. I’m always trying to bring the silly,” he said. “I just love bringing a little bit of lightness and fun to places.”

According to Franklin, Charlotte showed up in a major way for this year’s ceremony, with more than 10,000 fans packing the arena. He believes the energy pushed every performer to deliver their best, calling it one of the strongest Stellar Awards in years.

The conversation also touched on Dinner Kings, Franklin’s popular discussion series centered on honest conversations among Black men. Although production is currently on hold, he confirmed the series will return.

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“We are really trying to find some partners… because we did it all out of our pockets,” Franklin explained. “It is coming back… because we really saw the response of the people.”

Franklin said the goal is to continue creating a safe space where men can openly discuss faith, fatherhood, mental health and life experiences without judgment.

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Before wrapping up, Franklin introduced his new single, “Thank You for Everything,” describing it as a return to the classic live church sound that longtime fans have been requesting. The song features Karen Clark Sheard and serves as the first release from an upcoming double album that will include seven live church recordings alongside seven studio tracks.

For fans who have missed the vintage Kirk Franklin sound, he says this new project is exactly what they’ve been waiting for.

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Kirk Franklin Opens Up About Faith, Fame and His Return to Church Music was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com