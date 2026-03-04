Register Now: 2026 EmpowerOne Housing Seminar

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Learn how to position yourself for generational wealth through home ownership at the EmpowerOne Housing Seminar presented by the Ohio Housing Finance Agency on Saturday, April 18th at 10am, at the Lakeshore Branch Cleveland Public Library, 17109 Lakeshore Boulevard.

This free event will provide first-time home buyers and all home buyers with information on steps to buying a home and how you can qualify for help with your down payment and closing costs. OHFA’s affordable mortgage rates, down payment assistance and homebuyer education are designed to prepare you for your journey to homeownership.

You can also enter to win prizes such as a $500 gift card or a washer and dryer.

Register today!