8 Times Zendaya Shook Up Hollywood With Her Incredible Fashion

Congratulations are in order to Zendaya. The Emmy-award-winning actress turns 26 today, and this year, the former Disney star has a lot to celebrate. Over her decades-long career, fans have watched the multifaceted actress take on a number of incredible roles, from her run as the witty Rocky Blue on Disney’s Shake It Up to her breakthrough role as MJ in Marvel’s blockbuster superhero film Spider-Man: Homecoming.
In 2020, Zendaya made history when she became the youngest Black woman to win a lead actress Emmy for her riveting portrayal of the drug-addicted teen “Rue” in HBO’s hit drama show Euphoria. Even with all of her success, there’s still so much more room to grow for the Oakland-born starlet, and she’s not putting a timeline on her career.
“I don’t necessarily have a plan. I’ve never really thought, ‘I have to do this by this time, and I want to do this by that time.’ I just want to do the things that make me happy and bring me joy and fulfill me as an artist, as a person,” Zendaya revealed during a candid chat with her Euphoria co-star Coleman Domingo for an Interview .” I keep that loose because if one day it turns into a completely different career path, then I would allow myself to do that. The idea of trying to direct in the future excites me. That’s why I’m on set so much. When I’m not in it, I’m right there trying to learn. I go around, and I ask our crew members, ‘What are you doing today? Can you explain it to me?’ Because we’ve got some real vets in the game. So, the hope is that I’ll be able to, one day, make the things that I want to see.”
Next year, Zendaya fans will see the actress shine in the long-awaited sequel to Denis Villeneuve’s Dune series, and we can’t wait to see how she brings her character “Chani” to life onscreen. In the meantime, stans have been getting a kick out of watching the 26-year-old shine in the fashion world. Zendaya has modeled and mused for a slew of luxury brands, including Valentino, Lancôme, Bulgary, and Versace.
She’s also been working alongside legendary celebrity stylist Law Roach to pull together jaw-dropping red-carpet looks.
In honor of the celeb’s birthday let’s take a look back at a few times the star shook up the world of Hollywood with her bold style.
1. The 2021 CFDA AwardsSource:Getty
Zendaya arrived at the 2021 CFDA Awards wearing a long stunning red skirt that poofed at the waist and trailed down her sculpted legs. The star paired the fun look with a red matching bandeaux.
2. The Academy AwardsSource:Getty
Zendaya wore Valentino from head to toe at the 94th Academy Awards ceremony. The beauty shined in a cropped white collared shirt and a sparkling floor-length skirt that pooled at her feet as she stopped to pose for photographers. The actress wore stacks of Bulgari Serpenti Viper bangles along her arms to compliment the dazzling look.
3. Paris Fashion WeekSource:Getty
In March, Zendaya attended the Valentino Womenswear Fall/Winter show in style. The star shut down the Paris Fashion Week event wearing a hot pink double-breasted blazer that featured intricate floral patterns. The then 25-year-old jazzed up the ensemble with wide-legged pants and a plunging v-neck shirt of the same shade. Zendaya wore chunky neon pink high heels for some added flare.
4. 2022 TIME100 GalaSource:Getty
In June, the Dune actress slayed the red carpet at the Time100 Gala event wearing a turquoise and black detailed gown pulled from the rare 1998 Fall collection of Bob Mackie. The intricate geometric color-blocked gown shined as Zendaya served up face and body at the event. To top off the look, the celeb wore turquoise and black eye shadow, and her hair parted down the middle to perfection.
5. Spider Man: No Way Home PremiereSource:Getty
Zendaya sent the internet and fashion heads spiraling when she popped up on the red carpet of the Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere wearing a custom-made Valentino dress embellished with delicate black spider webs.
The actress completed the rare ensemble with a black lace mask, Louboutin stilettos, and jewelry from Bulgari.
6. 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar PartySource:Getty
Zendaya can rock a suit like none other. Look no further than her Vanity Fair Oscar Party ensemble. The superstar turned heads at the extravaganza wearing a double-breasted autumn/winter 2022 Sportmax suit that had fans and fashion connoisseurs talking.
The fun suit accentuated the actress’ shoulders with its unique flare at the hem and pointy shoulder pads. Donning a black bow and flared suit pants, the talented actress shined as she wore her hair slicked back in a swooped bun.
7. “Spiderman: No Way Home” PremiereSource:Getty
Zendaya rocked an oversized grey suit blazer to another world premiere event for her blockbuster smash Spider-Man: No Way Home. The comfy blazer was decked out with intricate chain links and sparkly designs. The California native paired the killer piece with lacy chain embroidered tights.
8. Ballon D’OrSource:Getty
Zendaya showcased her elegant fashion sense at Ballon D’Or in 2021 wearing a long curve-hugging backless black gown that showed off her sculpted physique.