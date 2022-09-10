LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Atlanta Falcons have already taken an L and the season has yet begun. Singer, Rotimi has ATLiens shaking their head (in a bad way) with the new Falcons hype song.

Disclaimer, it’s cringy…

Atlanta is currently the hub of Hip-Hop, everyone with common sense knows that right? Fans are confused about why the Falcons chose an artist from New Jersey to create the 2022 hype song. Following the madness behind Omeretta The Great’s ATL anthem ‘Sorry Not Sorry‘ we have ANOTHER moment that the internet is eating up.

Check out the funniest Twitter reactions to the Rotimi Atlanta Falcons hype song.

Atlanta Falcons New Hype Song Has Twitter ROLLIN’ was originally published on hotspotatl.com