Before Fame: 20 Black A-Listers Who Starred in Canceled Shows

Even A-listers start somewhere. Theseappeared in shows that were canceled before hitting their stride — but the stars certainly didn’t.

Not every superstar begins their career with a blockbuster hit. In fact, some of the biggest names in Black Hollywood had their earliest roles in short-lived or forgotten TV shows. These series may have flopped, but they served as stepping stones for actors who went on to become household names.

Think of it as a “before they were famous” moment — a peek into the humble (and sometimes bizarre) beginnings of today’s A-list talent. Whether it was a sitcom that didn’t make it past season one or a drama buried under poor ratings, these canceled shows gave rising stars their first shot.

Love WERE-AM 1490? Get more! Join the WERE-AM 1490 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

From Oscar winners to Marvel heroes, these Black actors pushed through Hollywood’s early rejections and emerged as icons. You might be surprised by how many got their start in TV shows you’ve never heard of — or barely remember.

Tap in as we revisit 20 Black celebrities who turned early career flops into full-blown fame.

20 Black Movies That Flopped But Are Now Certified Classics

The Residence Canceled by Netflix—And It’s Not the Only Black-Led Show Cut Too Soon

20 Black Women in Film Who Proved One Role Can Change Everything