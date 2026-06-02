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Black Celebrities With June Birthdays

From award-winning actors to groundbreaking musicians, these Black stars were born in the month of June.

Published on June 2, 2026

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People born in June possess a captivating blend of characteristics, thanks to their association with the zodiac signs Gemini and Cancer.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Those born under the Gemini sign are versatile and sociable, making them the life of any gathering. Known as the “Jack of all Trades,” they bring creativity, adaptability, and optimism wherever they go. To celebrate a Gemini, think playful and dynamic—perhaps a gift that indulges their curiosity or an experience that offers spontaneity and social interaction.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Cancer individuals are deeply intuitive and nurturing, with a penchant for close-knit gatherings where they can truly connect with loved ones. Represented by the crab, these people have a protective shell but are soft and caring inside. A celebration that speaks to their artistic spirit or involves intimate settings would be most appreciated.

RELATED STORY: Black Celebs with April Birthdays

RELATED STORY:  Black Celebrity Birthdays: May

From Zoe Saldana to Fantasia Barrino, some of the most influential Black celebrities are celebrating their birthdays in the month of June! They’ve left lasting marks in their industries, from the big screen to the boxing ring and center stage, see our full list of black celebrities born in June below.

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June 1st Morgan Freeman

June 1: Morgan Freeman
Source: Getty

Morgan Freeman is an Academy Award-winning actor, producer, director, narrator, and science communicator.  He was born June 1, 1937 in Memphis, Tennessee.  

June 7th Prince

Prince, was a singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer, and actor.  He was born on June 7th 1958 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.  Prince passed away on April 21, 2016

RELATED STORY: 10 Artists Prince Actually Respected (And Even Admired)

June 8th Kanye West

June 8: Kanye West
Source: Getty

Kanye West also known as Ye is an American rapper, singer and record producer.  He was born June 8th 1977 in Atlanta, GA.

June 15th Ice Cube

June 15: Ice Cube
Source: Paramount

Ice Cube is a rapper, songwriter, actor, producer, and sports owner.  He was born June 15, 1969 in Los Angeles, California.  

June 16th Tupac Shakur (1971-1996)

Tupac Shakur was a rapper, actor, and activist.  He was born June 16th 1971 in East Harlem New York, and passed away September 13, 1996. 

RELATED STORY: Remembering Tupac Shakur: A Thread Of His Perennial Works 

June 16th Bill Cobbs (1934-2024)

June 16: Bill Cobbs (1934-2024)
Source: Getty

Bill Cobbs was an actor who appeared in over 120 films and television shows.  He was born June 16, 134 in Cleveland, Ohio, and passed away June 25, 2024

June 17th Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar is a multi-platinum, Grammy-winning rapper, songwriter, and record producer.  He was born June 17, in Compton, California.  

June 17th Venus Williams

June 17: Venus Williams
Source: Madison Lane

Venus Williams is an award-winning tennis player.  She was born June 17, 1980 in Lynwood, California. 

RELATED STORY: Venus Williams Shares Stunning Images Inside Her Lavish Palm Beach Wedding 

June 18th Takeoff (1994-2022)

June 18: Takeoff (1994-2022)
Source: General

Takeoff was a songwriter and rapper in the group the Migos.  He was born June 18, 1994, in Lawrenceville, Georgia, and passed away November 1, 2022

RELATED STORY: Rest in Power: Rappers We Lost In 2022

June 18th Trippie Redd

Trippie Redd is a rapper.  He was born June 18, 1999 in Canton, Ohio

June 19th Jordan Poole

June 19: Jordan Poole
Source: Getty

Jordan Poole is a professional basketball player.  He was born June 19, 1999 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.  

June 19th Zoe Saldaña

June 19: Zoe Saldaña
Source: Getty

Zoe Saldaña is an actress and producer.  She was born June 19, 1978 in Passaic, NJ 

June 19th Phylicia Rashad

June 19: Phylicia Rashad
Source: Getty

Phylicia Rashad is an actress, singer, and director.  She was born June 19, 1948 in Houston, Texas.

RELATED STORY: Black Don’t Crack: These Icons Over 60 Are Redefining Aging

June 20th Lionel Richie

Lionel Richie singer, songwriter, producer, and television personality.  He was born June 20, 1949, in Tuskegee, Alabama.

June 20th Tika Sumpter

June 20: Tika Sumpter
Source: Getty

Tika Sumpter is an actress, producer, entrepreneur, and podcaster.  Born June 20, 1980, in Hollis, New York, NY

RELATED STORY: The 30 Most Beautiful Black Women In Hollywood

June 20th Sage the Gemini

Sage the Gemini is a rapper and producer.  Born June 20, 1992 in Fairfield, California.  

June 20th Serayah McNeill

Serayah McNeill is a singer, actress, and model.  Born June 20th 1995 in Encinas, California.

June 21st Jussie Smollett

June 21: Jussie Smollett
Source: Radio One Houston

Jussie Smollett is an actor and singer.  Born June 21, 1992 in Santa Rosa, California

June 22nd Porsha Williams

June 22: Porsha Williams
Source: Bravo

Porsha Williams is an entrepreneur and reality tv personality.  Born June 22, 1981, in Atlanta, Georgia.

RELATED STORY: ‘Who Said That’, Clapbacks & A ‘265’ Days Dilemma: Porsha Williams’ Most Memorable #RHOA Moments

June 22nd Donald Faison

Donald Faison is an actor and comedienne.  Born June 22, 1974 in Harlem, New York

June 22nd Bob the Drag Queen

Bob the Drag Queen is a drag queen, musician, and television personality.  Born June 22, 1986 in Columbus, Georgia 

June 24th Solange Knowles

Solange Knowles is a singer, songwriter, model, actress, artistic director, and record label founder.  She was born June 24, 1986, in Houston, Texas

RELATED STORY: How Solange Knowles is Saving Black Literature

June 24th Raven Goodwin

Raven Goodwin is an actress and producer.  Born June 24, 1992 in Washington, D.C.

June 24th Tommy Lister Jr. (1958-2020)

June 24: Tommy Lister Jr. (1958-2020)
Source: Getty

Tommy Lister Jr. was an actor and processional wrestler.  He was born June 24, 1958 in Compton, California and passed away December 10, 2020.

June 25th Lala Anthony

Lala Anthony is an actress, producer, and television personality.  Born June 25, 1982 in Brookly, New York

June 26th Shannon Sharpe

Shannon Sharpe is a former NFL football player, television personality, and podcaster.  He was born June 26, 1968, in Chicago, Illinois.  

June 26th Michael Vick

Michael Vick is a former NFL football player and a college football coach.  Born June 26, 1980 in Newport News, Virginia.  

June 26th Iman Shumpert

Iman Shumpert is a former NBA player.  He was born June 26, 1990 in Oak Park, Illinois 

June 27th H.E.R.

H.E.R. singer, songwriter, actress, and Grammy and Oscar winner.  She was born June 27, 1997 in Vallejo, California.  

June 28th Tichina Arnold

June 28: Tichina Arnold
Source: Getty

Tichina Arnold is a singer and actress.  She was born June 28, 1969 in Queens, New York

June 30th Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson is a former professional boxer, and actor.  He was born June 30, 1966 in Fort Greene New York, NY

June 30th Fantasia Barrino

June 30: Fantasia Barrino
Source: TV One

Fantasia Barrino is a singer and actress born June 30, 1984 in High Point, North Carolina.

June 30th David Alan Grier

June 30: David Alan Grier
Source: Getty

David Alan Grier is an actor and comedienne.  Born June 30, 1956 in Detroit, Michigan.  

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Black Celebrities With June Birthdays was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

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