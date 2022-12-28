Blizzard Of The Century: Photos From Buffalo’s Massive Winter Storm Are Unreal

Buffalo residents are reeling after a massive winter storm hit the region over the holiday weekend, resulting in at least 59 deaths and millions buried under more than four feet of snow.
According to AccuWeather, at least 17 people were found dead outside, some boring underneath the snow. Other causes of death ranged from having no heat, being stuck in vehicles, as well as cardiac events from shoveling or snow-blowing.
The storm, which hit Buffalo and its surrounding suburbs, was accompanied by hurricane-force winds and left EMS services with barely any routes to help residents who needed assistance. City officials say it is the worst storm in almost 50 years.
The storm’s devastation has brought way to looters breaking into several stores around the city. Videos posted on various social media platforms show ransacked stores, people running out of buildings with loot in hand, and even residents trying to stop looters from stealing.
During Buffalo mayor Byron Brown called out the looters during a press conference, calling the looters the “lowest of the low.”
“People who are out looting when people are losing their lives in this harsh winter storm it’s just absolutely reprehensible I don’t know how they can live with themselves,” said Brown.
Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said police have made arrests and are continuing investigations into the looting.
“We have made a few arrests we have intervened in some of those, we’ve assisted with at least one location that I am aware of in getting a store boarded up so our officers are out there,” said Commissioner Gramaglia.
On Tuesday, the city announced the creation of an anti-looting detail dedicated to tracking down folks who have looted or broken into businesses and caused destruction.
Police are asking residents with any information related to looters to call the confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.
“This isn’t people stealing food, medicine, and diapers. They are destroying stores, they’re stealing TVs, couches, whatever they can get their hands on,” said Commissioner Gramaglia.
The community of Buffalo and its surrounding areas now tries to pick up the pieces from this massive storm.
Check out some of the most captivating photos from the worst Buffalo blizzard since 1977.
1. Buffalo’s Massive Winter Storm Of 2022Source:Getty
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES – DECEMBER 26: A house completely covered in ice is seen after a snowfall as the death toll in the snowstorm, which was effective, reached 26 in Buffalo, New York, United States on December 26, 2022. (Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
2. Buffalo’s Massive Winter Storm Of 2022Source:Getty
In this aerial photo, a car is still buried in the blizzard’s snow in Buffalo, New York, on December 28, 2022. – The monster storm that killed dozens in the US over the Christmas weekend continued to inflict misery on New York state and air travelers nationwide, as stories emerged of families trapped for days during the “blizzard of the century.” The number of deaths attributed to the winter storm rose to more than 50 after officials confirmed three more fatalities in western New York’s Erie County, the epicenter of the crisis. (Photo by Joed Viera / AFP) (Photo by JOED VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)
3. Buffalo’s Massive Winter Storm Of 2022Source:Getty
HAMBURG, NY – DECEMBER 24: Plows work to clear ice and snow along the Lake Erie shoreline on December 24, 2022, in Hamburg, New York. The Buffalo suburb and surrounding area were hit hard by the winter storm Elliott with wind gusts over 70 miles per hour battering homes and businesses throughout the holiday weekend. (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)
4. Buffalo’s Massive Winter Storm Of 2022Source:Getty
HAMBURG, NY – DECEMBER 23: Lake Erie waters wash over the shoreline on December 23, 2022, in Hamburg, New York. The Buffalo suburb and surrounding area are expecting wind gusts over 70 miles per hour battering homes and businesses throughout the holiday weekend. (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)
5. Buffalo’s Massive Winter Storm Of 2022Source:Getty
HAMBURG, NY – DECEMBER 23: A member of the media battles snow and ice as Lake Erie waters wash over the shoreline on December 23, 2022, in Hamburg, New York. The Buffalo suburb and surrounding area are expecting wind gusts over 70 miles per hour battering homes and businesses throughout the holiday weekend. (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)
6. Buffalo’s Massive Winter Storm Of 2022Source:Getty
BUFFALO, NY – DECEMBER 26: A man tries to dig his truck out of deep snow on December 26, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. The historic winter storm Elliott dumped up to four feet of snow on the area leaving thousands without power and at least twenty five confirmed dead in the city of Buffalo. (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)
7. Buffalo’s Massive Winter Storm Of 2022Source:Getty
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES – DECEMBER 26: A woman walks on the snow covered sidewalk after snowfall in Buffalo, New York, United States on December 26, 2022. (Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
8. Buffalo’s Massive Winter Storm Of 2022Source:Getty
BUFFALO, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 27: Crews at Buffalo Niagara International Airport scramble to clear runways in Buffalo, New York, United States on December 27, 2022. (Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
9. Buffalo’s Massive Winter Storm Of 2022Source:Getty
HAMBURG, NY – DECEMBER 24: Ice and snow cover a railing along the Lake Erie shoreline on December 24, 2022, in Hamburg, New York. The Buffalo suburb and surrounding area were hit hard by the winter storm Elliott with wind gusts over 70 miles per hour battering homes and businesses throughout the holiday weekend. (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)
10. Buffalo’s Massive Winter Storm Of 2022Source:Getty
HAMBURG, NY – DECEMBER 24: Snow covers a vehicle on December 24, 2022, in Hamburg, New York. The Buffalo suburb and surrounding area were hit hard by the winter storm Elliott with wind gusts over 70 miles per hour battering homes and businesses throughout the holiday weekend. (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)
11. Buffalo’s Massive Winter Storm Of 2022Source:Getty
BUFFALO, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 27: Crews at Buffalo Niagara International Airport scramble to clear runways in Buffalo, New York, United States on December 27, 2022. (Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
12. Buffalo’s Massive Winter Storm Of 2022Source:Getty
The awning of a gas station is seen after it collapsed from high winds during a storm over the weekend in Buffalo, New York, on December 27, 2022. – The monster storm that killed dozens in the United States over the Christmas weekend continued to inflict misery on New York state and air travelers nationwide Tuesday, as stories emerged of families trapped for days during the “blizzard of the century.” (Photo by Joed Viera / AFP) (Photo by JOED VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)
13. Buffalo’s Massive Winter Storm Of 2022Source:Getty
People grab supplies, food and etc after the blizzard left many people without these things in Buffalo. Dec 27 , 2022
14. Buffalo’s Massive Winter Storm Of 2022Source:Getty
People spend time in one of many warming shelters set up around Buffalo as the city emerges from a historic blizzard Sunday, December 25, 2022. The storm caused fatalities, left rescue crews stranded, and widespread power outages.
15. Buffalo’s Massive Winter Storm Of 2022Source:Getty
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES – DECEMBER 26: A house completely covered in ice is seen after a snowfall as the death toll in the snowstorm, which was effective, reached 26 in Buffalo, New York, United States on December 26, 2022. (Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
16. Buffalo’s Massive Winter Storm Of 2022Source:Getty
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES – DECEMBER 26: People clear a snow-covered car after a snowfall as the death toll in the snowstorm, which was effective, reached 26 in Buffalo, New York, United States on December 26, 2022. (Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
17. Buffalo’s Massive Winter Storm Of 2022Source:Getty
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES – DECEMBER 26: A house completely covered in ice is seen after a snowfall as the death toll in the snowstorm, which was effective, reached 26 in Buffalo, New York, United States on December 26, 2022. (Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)