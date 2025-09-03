Listen Live
Pop Culture

CASSIUS Gems: Zendaya’s Most Sizzling Instagram Moments

Published on September 3, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

CinemaCon 2023 - Big Screen Achievement Awards - Arrivals

Source: Greg Doherty / Getty

Zendaya’s been dominating Hollywood for over a decade, and she’s finally getting props.

The ’90s baby got her start early in the industry with the hit Disney show Shake It Up and went on to star in the network’s K.C. Undercover alongside Kadeem Hardison.

But she finally got her big break with Spider-Man: Homecoming, which doubled as her feature film debut. The Oakland native went on to star in its sequels –challenging the role as a Black MJ who’s usually a redhead– before taking on more daring gigs.

Related Stories

She recently told Elle that as she gracefully leans into her late 20s, she’s eager for a new set of roles.

“From a character perspective, I want to find things that will push me,” she says. “As I get older, you know, I can’t play a teenager for the rest of my life.”

Nowadays, she’s most known for playing a drug addict on HBO’s hit show Euphoria, for which she reportedly makes a cool $1 million an episode. Oh, and a toxic film that created many think pieces on Twitter during COVID, Malcolm & Marie—which she also produced alongside John David Washington and Kid Cudi.

As Zendaya continues to find her way in Hollywood, one thing that’s been a constant is her impeccable style. With the help of the immensely talented stylist Law Roach, Zendaya’s had some of the best fashion moments on red carpets and isn’t afraid to flaunt her body in the occasional thirst trap on Instagram.

In honor of her 28th birthday, check out some of her hottest Instagram moments below.

CASSIUS Gems: Zendaya’s Most Sizzling Instagram Moments  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

More from WERE-AM 1490
Trending
News

Burn Survivor Denies Murder Charge: ‘These Hands Can’t Pull A Trigger’

BROWNS 2025 NFL SCHEDULE
18 Items
Sports

Cleveland Browns 2025 NFL Schedule

Entertainment

Watch ‘Kimmel’ Guest Host Tiffany Haddish Roast Trump By Making America Great Again

Cleveland Skyline from Lake Erie with Marina and Rocky Shoreline - Cleveland, Ohio, USA.
Local

Three People Missing at Northeast Ohio Beaches, Rescue Ongoing

13 Items
Pop Culture

Jussie Smollett Is Sticking To His Hate Crime Hoax Story, X Still Skeptical Ahead Of Netflix Doc

16 Items
Sports

Dennis Rodman Disses Travis Hunter & Names His NBA GOAT On N3on’s Stream, Social Media Reacts

Flock of Canada Geese Floating on Lake Erie, Port Dover
Local

22-Year-Old Dead After Car Goes Over East 9th Pier into Lake Erie

News

Rev. Al Sharpton Leads Pro-DEI March Down Wall Street 

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close