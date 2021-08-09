HomeRADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE

Celebrate Whitney Houston’s Birthday With 10 Timeless Music Videos

Posted 16 hours ago

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE

Whitney Houston

Source: Mirrorpix / Getty


On this day in 1963, a star was born. Whitney Elizabeth Houston’s humble beginnings in middle-class Newark, New Jersey, where she performed as a soloist at the New Hope Baptist Church, offered just a glimpse of the gift she’d one day share with the world.

As her range, voice and confidence grew, Houston found herself signed to Arista Records in the early 1980s and before the age of 21, she would appear on national television, performing a song called “Home” on The Merv Griffin Show. Her self-titled debut album was released on February 14, 1985 and it would be the first of many projects for the singer. Outside of music, Houston carved a nice lane as an actress, topping the box office with hits like The Bodyguard and Waiting to Exhale.

Sadly, we lost Whitney in February 2012, but her music remains. On what would have been her 58th birthday, we invite you to look back at ten classic videos from one of the greatest recording artists of all time.

Celebrate Whitney Houston’s Birthday With 10 Timeless Music Videos  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

1. I Wanna Dance With Somebody

2. So Emotional

3. Saving All My Love For You

4. I Have Nothing

5. I’m Every Woman

6. How Will I Know

7. Run To You

8. You Give Good Love

9. Exhale

10. I Will Always Love You

Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 2 years ago
02.08.21

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
02.08.21

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 3 years ago
03.28.18

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
02.08.21

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
10.09.17

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
10.04.17
LSAP Radio Logo 2020

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 4 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close