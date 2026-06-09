NSFW (Kinda)! Celebrities Who’ve Tastefully Posed Nude

In today’s society where self love and body positivity are in high demand, there’s no denying the fact that skin is in.

Be it Teyana Taylor’s head-turning fishnet dress from Coachella weekend, Normani’s recent body-molded 30th birthday photoshoot or the many fashionable ladies who turned up at this year’s Met Gala rocking the “naked dress” trend, 2026 has already proven to be a standout year when it comes to baring it all.

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While ladies are leading the wave currently, the fellas have also been known to reveal all with respect to their masculinity. The decade-long run of ESPN Magazine‘s annual “Body Issue” from 2009 to 2019 saw top athletes going fully nude with a message that was more in line with celebrating physiques of all shapes and sizes as oppose to giving Playgirl a run for its money. Two-time Super Bowl champion Vince Wilfork was a standout feature after choosing to pose for the publication, a year before announcing his retirement, as a tribute to his “bigger-boned” brothers, telling the outlet back in 2016, “If people can look at me, a guy that’s 325-plus, doing an issue like this, I’m pretty sure that they might have a little confidence.”

Of course, many hip-hop fans will also remember the classic April 1996 Details Magazine photoshoot by David LaChapelle featuring late rap icon 2Pac rocking nothing more than his gold chains and a few well-placed soap suds.

To show our official support for those who don’t mind letting it all hang out, we put together a list of celebrities who’ve managed to pull off tastefully-done nude photoshoots. While you won’t see anything too racy — we have our site standards! — it might be smart to at the very least dim your phone or laptop if you catch yourself reading this one in public. Overall, we simply respect the boldness it takes to be a public figure that leaves nothing to the imagination.

Keep scrolling for a list of some celebrities who have bared it all by posing nude in the most tasteful ways:

Janet Jackson for Rolling Stone Magazine (1993)