Stay Strong: Celebrities Supporting Children With Autism
Autism spectrum disorder has no one face, nor does it discriminate when it comes to race, region and/or social status. In all actuality, many of our favorite celebrities are either dealing with it themselves or have a loved one that’s autisitc.
In a time where the condition is widely discussed — April has been recognized as Autism Awareness Month since 1970 — we can only commend those public figures who proudly show their support when it comes to aiding and loving a child diagnosed with autism.
Our girl Sherri Shepherd even put her son Jeffrey, a proud Black man with autism, behind the cameras at one point on her daytime talk show!
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Given our belief that individuals with Autism spectrum disorder deserve to be celebrated all year round, we put together a list of celebs who use their star power to shed light on the subject.
Take a look at some key facts to know as you read through the list, via CDC:
“People with ASD may behave, communicate, interact, and learn in ways that are different from most other people. There is often nothing about how they look that sets them apart from other people. The abilities of people with ASD can vary significantly. For example, some people with ASD may have advanced conversation skills whereas others may be nonverbal. Some people with ASD need a lot of help in their daily lives; others can work and live with little to no support.
ASD begins before the age of 3 years and can last throughout a person’s life, although symptoms may change over time. Some children show ASD symptoms within the first 12 months of life. In others, symptoms may not show up until 24 months of age or later. Some children with ASD gain new skills and meet developmental milestones until around 18 to 24 months of age, and then they stop gaining new skills or lose the skills they once had.”
Keep scrolling as we highlight celebrities who are proudly supporting children with autism:
Actress Tisha Campbell’s Son Xen was diagnosed with autism at a young age
Boyz II Men band member Shawn Stockman’s son, Micah, was diagnosed with autism.
Singer Toni Braxton’s son Diezel was diagnosed with autism as a toddler.
Actress Holly Robinson Peete’s son Rodney Jr. was diagnosed with autism at three.
Our very own radio host and all-around entertainer D.L. Hughley’s son Kyle has Aspergers, a form of autism.
Stylist and reality TV personality Emily B shared on World Autism Awareness Day (April 2) that her daughter, Journey, has autism and was born with PHACE syndrome.
Actor John Travolta’s late son, Jett, was revealed to have autism following his accidental death in 2009.
Actor Robert De Niro has been very vocal in support of his son Elliot, who has autism
Three-time NBA All-Star Deron Williams’ son, D.J., was diagnosed with autism when he was 18 months old
Jersey Shore star Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley has been a strong support system for her son, Greyson, since his autism diagnosis at the age of two.
Renowned designer Tommy Hilfiger revealed that three of his seven children were diagnosed with ASD, and it even inspired him to launch the Tommy Adaptive sub-label.
Rapper Fat Joe is a huge support system for his son, Joey, who was born with autism and Down syndrome.
Rapper BigXthaPlug has been front-facing in supporting his son, Amar, even detailing his journey with autism for the Autism Society of America.
R&B singer Faith Evans is the proud supportive mother of Ryder Russaw, who has autism.
Actor Sylvester Stallone’s second son, Seargeoh Stallone, was diagnosed with autism at age 3
Victoria’s Secret model Lais Ribeiro’s son, Alexandre, was diagnosed with autism in 2013.
Actress and former talk show host Rosie O’Donnell has been very supportive of her child, Clay, who was diagnosed with autism at the age of two.
TV personality Sherri Shepherd has been honest about her son, Jeffrey, and his journey in finding independence with autism.
Four-time NBA Champion John Salley has spoken in detail about supporting his daughter, Taya, who received a later-in-life autism diagnosis.
Longstanding Today Show weatherman Al Roker has been voice of support for his son, Nick, who is on the autism spectrum.
Stay Strong: Celebrities Supporting Children With Autism was originally published on blackamericaweb.com