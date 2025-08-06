LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

We all knew it was coming. Charlamagne Tha God clapped back at Donald Trump by giving him “Donkey of the Day.”

It didn’t take long, but on Monday, Charlamagne Tha God kicked off The Breakfast Club’s work week by responding to Felon 47.

Before he went in on Trump, he started off the Donkey of the Day segment by blasting YG’s Donald Trump protest record “FDT” before accusing the current occupant of the White House of using him and other ridiculous things to distract from important issues after Trump called the radio host a “racist sleazebag.”

The Breakfast Club host pointed out in his retort that he didn’t bring up race once while he was blasting Trump’s “big beautiful bill,” which the radio host, born Lenard McKelvey, admitted he would benefit from because of his tax bracket, but notes will harm millions of Americans.

Charlamagne also slammed Trump and Homeland Security for terrorizing, detaining, and deporting lawfully residing immigrants while contributing, and also his unjust firing of Labor Statistics Chief Erika McEntarfer after she just did her job, reported on the terrible job numbers.

While everyone was happy to hear Charlamagne call out Trump again, some folks didn’t appreciate him still “both-siding” the conversation by bringing up Joe Biden in his takedown of Orange Mussolini.

“Here’s my issue he was playing contrarian and both sides so hard that the orange man used him in one of his ads. He directly has blood on his hands so Lenard put himself & worse others into the current state of affairs,” a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Fair.

You can see more reactions below.

Charlamagne Tha God Blesses Donald Trump With Donkey of The Day Following Truth Social Rant was originally published on hiphopwired.com

