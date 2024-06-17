Listen Live
News

Cleveland Heat Wave: 6 Cooling Centers Open Through Friday

Published on June 17, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
Cleveland Heat Wave

Source: Canva / General

Cleveland Heat Wave: These 6 Cooling Centers Are Open Through Friday

Northeast Ohio will experience a heat wave this week that could send temperatures soaring into the upper 90s.

FOX 8 reports that Cleveland’s projected high temperature for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday is 95°. A ‘heat wave’ occurs when temperatures are abnormally high for at least three consecutive days.

From FOX 8:

The last time Cleveland had a true ‘heat wave’ was July 2021 and the last time Cleveland saw 6 straight days of 90°+ was in September 2021.

Cleveland has opened six cooling centers to help local residents beat the heat. Several other areas around Northeast Ohio have opened cooling centers as well.

The cooling centers are open Monday through Friday, from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Keep scrolling to check them out.

Feel free to leave a comment and let us know if we’ve missed any cooling centers in your area. If you know someone who needs this information please forward this list to them.

Cleveland Heat Wave: 6 Cooling Centers Open Through Friday  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

1. Cleveland Heat Wave: 6 Cooling Centers Open Through Friday

Cleveland Heat Wave: 6 Cooling Centers Open Through Friday Source:General

2. Cleveland Heat Wave: 6 Cooling Centers Open Through Friday

Cleveland Heat Wave: 6 Cooling Centers Open Through Friday Source:General

3. Cleveland Heat Wave: 6 Cooling Centers Open Through Friday

Cleveland Heat Wave: 6 Cooling Centers Open Through Friday Source:General

4. Cleveland Heat Wave: 6 Cooling Centers Open Through Friday

Cleveland Heat Wave: 6 Cooling Centers Open Through Friday Source:General

5. Cleveland Heat Wave: 6 Cooling Centers Open Through Friday

Cleveland Heat Wave: 6 Cooling Centers Open Through Friday Source:General

6. Cleveland Heat Wave: 6 Cooling Centers Open Through Friday

Cleveland Heat Wave: 6 Cooling Centers Open Through Friday Source:General
Trending
8 items
News

Red Lobster Closing These 8 Ohio Locations Due To Bankruptcy

National

Video Shows Campus ‘Karen’ At Northwestern U Calling Cops And Lying About Being ‘Surrounded’ During Pro-Palestinian Protest

5 items
Feature

Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Let Them Eat Cake, The Return of Simone Biles, Living in Uganda is “Hell” For Queer

20 items
Lifestyle

Cleveland’s ‘Best’ Suburbs Ranked: Did Your Hometown Make The Cut?

Police car siren
News

Euclid Police Explain Why They Fired Shots Near Local Restaraunt

National

Increases To The Child Care And Development Block Grant Were Helpful, But Consistent Funding Is Needed

10 items
Food & Drink

Here’s Where To Get The Best Brunch In Cleveland!

10 items
News

Massive Explosion In Ohio Bank, 1 Dead [Video]

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close