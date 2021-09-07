HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Da Brat Receives Legacy Award At The Pure Heat Community Festival During Atlanta’s Black Gay Pride Weekend [PHOTOS]

Posted 18 hours ago

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE

During Atlanta’s Black Gay Pride Weekend Da Brat was honored at The Pure Heat Community Festival.

The 25th year celebration happened during Labor Day weekend with performances by City Girls, Saucy Satana, Ashanti, Trina, and more. The cultural event also called the “day of unity” was filled with community and pride at Atlanta’s Piedmont Park. This year Da Brat and her fiancé Jesseca “Judy” Dupart were both awarded at the event. Da Brat received the annual Legacy award; while Dupart was bestowed the annual Trailblazer Award.

SEE: #SoSoEngaged: Da Brat And Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart Are Getting Married! [PHOTOS]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

SEE: The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s Episode 30 “Da Brat Loves Judy”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Pure Heat Festival also had appearances and performances by Bobby Lytes, Trap Girls, Dayvia, Sy’rai Smith, Milan Christopher, Natalie Nunn, Sidney Starr, and Dallas Austin.

A portion of proceeds from the weekend’s events benefited homeless LGBTQ+ youth and those infected/affected with HIV/AIDS put together by The Vision Community Foundation.

For more information on the Pure Heat Community Festival visit: pureheatcommunityfestival.com and follow their social media at @PureHeatCommunityFestival. Visit AtlantaPrideWeekend.com to keep up with future events and happenings.

See moments from the event below.

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Da Brat Receives Legacy Award At The Pure Heat Community Festival During Atlanta’s Black Gay Pride Weekend [PHOTOS]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1.

Source:ATLPics & Freddy O

2.

Source:ATLPics & Freddy O

3.

Source:ATLPics & Freddy O

4.

Source:ATLPics & Freddy O

5.

Source:ATLPics & Freddy O

6.

Source:ATLPics & Freddy O

7.

Source:ATLPics & Freddy O

8.

Source:ATLPics & Freddy O

9.

Source:ATLPics & Freddy O

10.

Source:ATLPics & Freddy O

11.

Source:ATLPics & Freddy O

12.

Source:ATLPics & Freddy O

13.

Source:ATLPics & Freddy O

14.

Source:ATLPics & Freddy O

15.

Source:ATLPics & Freddy O

16.

Source:ATLPics & Freddy O

17.

Source:ATLPics & Freddy O
Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
02.08.21

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 3 years ago
03.28.18

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
02.08.21

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
10.09.17

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
10.04.17
LSAP Radio Logo 2020

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 4 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close