Listen Live
Movies

Denzel Washington Shines In ‘Gladiator II’ Trailer

Published on July 9, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-CINEMACON-CINEMA-CONVENTION

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

Denzel Washington Shines In ‘Gladiator II’ Trailer

The Gladiator II trailer just dropped, and fans can’t stop talking about legendary actor Denzel Washington.

Gladiator II is the long-awaited sequel to Ridley Scott’s Gladiator, which hit theaters in 2000. The original film follows the story of Maximus (Russell Crowe). The Roman general is stripped of his rank and forced to become a slave, where he fights his way through the gladiatorial industry. During this time his wife and child are executed. He then spends the rest of his days exacting revenge on the man who destroyed his life and slaughtered his family.

Fast forward 24 years. Gladiator II brings about a different cast but the same Ancient Roman backdrop. The new film, which hits theaters on November 22, stars Paul Mescal, who was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role for his work on Aftersun (2023).

Mescal stars opposite legendary actor Denzel Washington, who himself has two Oscars. One is for Best Actor in a Leading Role on Training Day (2002) and the other is for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Glory (1990).

Washington’s iconic laugh and mesmerizing smile steal the show in the Gladiator II trailer. Check out the comments from social media about the latest epic film from Ridley Scott!

Denzel Washington Shines In ‘Gladiator II’ Trailer  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

1. Denzel Washington Shines In ‘Gladiator II’ Trailer

2. Denzel Washington Shines In ‘Gladiator II’ Trailer

3. Denzel Washington Shines In ‘Gladiator II’ Trailer

4. Denzel Washington Shines In ‘Gladiator II’ Trailer

5. Denzel Washington Shines In ‘Gladiator II’ Trailer

6. Denzel Washington Shines In ‘Gladiator II’ Trailer

7. Denzel Washington Shines In ‘Gladiator II’ Trailer

8. Denzel Washington Shines In ‘Gladiator II’ Trailer

9. Denzel Washington Shines In ‘Gladiator II’ Trailer

10. Denzel Washington Shines In ‘Gladiator II’ Trailer

Trending
15 items
News

Shannon Sharpe Apologizes To Megan Thee Stallion For Being BIG HORNY & Saying “I’d Have Her Stretched Out Like Quarter To Three”

7 items
Entertainment

Black Music Month: How Beyonce Leveraged Racism to Uplift Black Country Artists

News

Swizz Beatz Addresses Backlash Over Verzuz Deal With Phony Stark

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Contests

Text Club $1000 Cash Prize Sweepstakes

5 items
Local

Fireworks Are Hard On Pets, Consider Them This 4th Of July

2022 NBA Finals - Game Six
Sports

Golden State Warriors Assistant Kenny Atkinson To Named New Cavs Head Coach [Report]

10 items
Sports

NFL’s Most Negative Fanbases According To Study

News

Van Jones Compares Pro-Palestinians Wearing Keffiyehs To A White Person ‘With A Confederate Flag In Harlem’

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close