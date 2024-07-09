LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Denzel Washington Shines In ‘Gladiator II’ Trailer

The Gladiator II trailer just dropped, and fans can’t stop talking about legendary actor Denzel Washington.

Gladiator II is the long-awaited sequel to Ridley Scott’s Gladiator, which hit theaters in 2000. The original film follows the story of Maximus (Russell Crowe). The Roman general is stripped of his rank and forced to become a slave, where he fights his way through the gladiatorial industry. During this time his wife and child are executed. He then spends the rest of his days exacting revenge on the man who destroyed his life and slaughtered his family.

Fast forward 24 years. Gladiator II brings about a different cast but the same Ancient Roman backdrop. The new film, which hits theaters on November 22, stars Paul Mescal, who was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role for his work on Aftersun (2023).

Mescal stars opposite legendary actor Denzel Washington, who himself has two Oscars. One is for Best Actor in a Leading Role on Training Day (2002) and the other is for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Glory (1990).

Washington’s iconic laugh and mesmerizing smile steal the show in the Gladiator II trailer. Check out the comments from social media about the latest epic film from Ridley Scott!

