DJ Envy is still a free man as of this moment but it appears that the long arm of the law will be closing in on him soon, that is if the allegations of fraud are true. The longtime radio host and entrepreneur is facing a mountain of claims that DJ Envy and Cesar Pina swindled prospective homeowners out of millions in botched real estate deals.

Earlier this month, we shared details of a News 4 NY I-Team report that dug into the nuts and bolts of the alleged real estate fraud claims that DJ Envy and Cesar Pina are facing. Often on his popular morning radio program, The Breakfast Club, Envy would mention the promotion of his real estate partnership with Pina.

Beyond The Breakfast Club, Envy and Pina hit the road for seminars and public appearances promoting methods for others to join in on their real estate hauls and get into flipping houses for profit.

Last week, Pina was arrested and facing charges of wire fraud in connection to the FlippingNJ business that he allegedly operated with Env. Pina pleaded not guilty to the charges and is now free on a $1 million bond. He is required to wear an ankle monitor and cannot leave the state of New Jersey.

Given the explosive nature of the claims and the celebrity status of DJ Envy, it didn’t take long for Black Twitter (yes, we’re still calling it that) to get into the mess with their takes and reactions. Of course, the jokes are all over the place with some even realizing that the writing was on the wall based on some of Envy’s online moves.

DJ Envy & His Real Estate Legal Woes Gets Hilariously Dissected By Black Twitter was originally published on hiphopwired.com