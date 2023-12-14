LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Draymond Green is officially on the shelf, and not even he knows for how long. On Wednesday, December 13, the NBA announced that the Golden State Warriors forward has been suspended indefinitely after he was ejected from a game for “striking” Jusuf Nurkic of the Phoenix Suns in the face

Ever since the incident, it wasn’t a question of if, but for how long the NBA would ice Green.

ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski, of course, first reported Green’s suspension. “This outcome takes into account Green’s repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts,” reads the NBA’s statement announcing its decision.

Per the NBA, Green is “required to meet certain league and team conditions before he returns to play.” Reportedly, that will include undergoing some form of counseling to be worked out with the Warriors and the NBA.

While Green has long been a divisive player when it comes to whether his on court “passion” (or goon-like tendencies) are necessary, social media can agree that he’s going to catch these jokes. That means assorted discussions like if Jordan Poole (who green punched when they were GSW teammates) is laughing, whether or not Green is washed anyway and should consider the WWE and if the punishment is too little too late.

Draymond Green Suspended Indefinitely By The NBA, X Reacts was originally published on hiphopwired.com