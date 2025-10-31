Listen Live
Pop Culture

Flau’jae Johnson Shuts Down Governor’s Call for Charlie Kirk Statue at LSU, Social Media Rides With Her

Published on October 31, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

LSU v NC State

Source: Steph Chambers / Getty

LSU women’s basketball star Flau’jae Johnson is not cool with the idea of her school building a statue to commemorate the life of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was shot and killed while giving a speech on a college campus in September.

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry called for the school to build a statue for the controversial conservative activist. Johnson quoted the video of Landry pitching the idea of the statue, to which Johnson replied, confused, “????,” the Reveille, the LSU student newspaper, reports.

The post has some 51,000 likes and over 3 million views.

Related Stories

Johnson looked as if she was willing to leave question marks as her only response, until followers kept asking her to elaborate. Finally she posted:

“For the sake of clarity, if you align yourself with or endorse his racist rhetoric and discriminatory views toward people of color, I respectfully ask that you utilize the unfollow option at the top right of my profile,” Johnson wrote, referring to Kirk.

Landry doubled down on his idea that the college should build a statue of Kirk after appearing at an LSU national Turning Point USA event, saying that building a statue of Kirk would “protect free speech on college campuses.” Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, a conservative youth organization, was a major figure in the conservative movement.

Landry called for LSU to become the first university in the nation to build a statue of Kirk, the Reveille reports.

LSU declined the Reveille’s request for comment.

Johnson, a huge star at the school for both her basketball game and her rapping ability, released her third album, Flau & B, in February and is entering her fourth year with the LSU women’s basketball team. She averaged 18.6 points per game in the 2024-25 season. Johnson has one of the highest NIL valuations in women’s basketball at $1.5 million.

Social media is primarily on Johnson’s side. See the reactions below. 

Flau’jae Johnson Shuts Down Governor’s Call for Charlie Kirk Statue at LSU, Social Media Rides With Her was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

More from WERE-AM 1490
Trending
Abstract Police Lights Lens Flare
10 Items
Local

10 Teens Arrested After Weekend Car Break-Ins at Cleveland Hotel

BROWNS 2025 NFL SCHEDULE
18 Items
Sports

Cleveland Browns 2025 NFL Schedule

Dangerous Neighborhoods Cleveland
20 Items
News

20 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods In Cleveland, Ohio

Sports

Browns Kevin Stefanski Refuses to Name Shedeur QB2 After Flacco Trade

Generic police officer and police car
15 Items
Local

The Most Dangerous Areas In and Around Cleveland Right Now

2025 NFL Draft - Rounds 4-7
Sports

Browns Fans Stand Up: Prime Video Of Shedeur’s Best College Highlights

Minigolf player detail on green grass
CLE

Swings-N-Things Fun Park in NE Ohio Hits Market as Founders Retire

Entertainment

Wendy Osefo Says She ‘Voluntarily’ Resigned from Wesleyan University

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close