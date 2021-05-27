HomeNews

Happy Birthday Andre 3000: 8 Guest Verses That Prove He's The GOAT

Posted May 27, 2021

Although you’re more likely to catch Andre 3000 playing a wooden flute outside Starbucks than in a studio nowadays, make no mistake: He remains one of the most skilled lyricists in Hip-Hop. Stacks appeared on the Goodie Mob track “No Cigar” in late 2020 and he hasn’t lost a step.

When you get a verse from 3 Stacks, bring your A-game. Today is Andre’s 46th birthday, and we thought it would be fun to highlight 8 songs where he outshined the competition.

1. Chris Brown “Deuces” RMX ft. Drake, Kanye West & Andre 3000

2. DJ UNK “Walk It Out” Remix ft. Andre 3000 & Jim Jones

3. Mr. Bentley “Everybody” ft. Kanye West & Andre 3000

4. Lil Wayne “The Carter 4 Interlude” ft. Tech N9ne & Andre 3000

5. UGK “Int’l Players Anthem (I Choose You)” ft. Outkast

6. Young Jeezy “I Do” ft. Jay-Z Drake & Andre 3000

7. T.I. “Sorry” ft. Andre 3000

8. Drake “The Real Her” ft. Andre 3000

