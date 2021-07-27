HomeNews

Happy Birthday Winnie Harlow: 15 Fashionable Pics Of The International Model

Posted July 27, 2021

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE

FASHION-FRANCE-GAULTIER

Source: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT / Getty


The first model with vitiligo to walk in the Victoria’s Secret fashion show, Winnie Harlow has cultivated a loyal fanbase thanks to her beauty, confidence and activism, serving as a voice for the millions of people around the world who share her skin condition.

Winnie’s come a long way since her days on America’s Next Top Model. In addition to high-profile modeling gigs and trips down the red carpet of entertainment’s biggest events, she’s also taken time to spread awareness on the importance of self-love.

“That was something instilled in me from my family and my mother, but I lost it due to being bullied and things I experienced growing up.” She told Teen Vogue when asked about her confidence. “For me, it was more about finding that again and realizing that any opinions that were negative towards me were not worth my time or emotion.”

That energy helped take her to the top of her field, adding that every individual has something unique to offer the world.

“Know that feeling different is not wrong or negative. We are all different!”

Wishing Winnie a happy birthday filled with love and memories. Take a look at some of our favorite looks from the model below.

Happy Birthday Winnie Harlow: 15 Fashionable Pics Of The International Model  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

1. 2021 Oscar Party

2021 Oscar Party Source:Getty

2. 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards

2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards Source:Getty

3. Out & About In Los Angeles

Out & About In Los Angeles Source:Getty

4. Gang Gang

5. Winnie Harlow Event Hosted by PrettyLittleThing

Winnie Harlow Event Hosted by PrettyLittleThing Source:Getty

6. Time To Get Active

7. CELSIUS Tropical Vibe Flavor Launch VIP Event in Miami

CELSIUS Tropical Vibe Flavor Launch VIP Event in Miami Source:Getty

8. Red Carpet Arrivals: The 70th Annual Cannes Film Festival

Red Carpet Arrivals: The 70th Annual Cannes Film Festival Source:Getty

9. 2016 MTV Video Music Awards

2016 MTV Video Music Awards Source:Getty

10. Pretty In Pink

11. Back Outside

12. Autumn/Winter 2017 London Fashion Week

Autumn/Winter 2017 London Fashion Week Source:Getty

13. Paul Mitchell Campaign

Paul Mitchell Campaign Source:Micaiah Carter

14. Women’s Spring-Summer 2020 Haute Couture Collection Fashion Show in Paris

Women's Spring-Summer 2020 Haute Couture Collection Fashion Show in Paris Source:Getty

15. Hood Chic

Latest
DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…
 2 years ago
02.08.21
Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66
 2 years ago
02.08.21
In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…
 3 years ago
02.08.21
Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…
 3 years ago
03.28.18
RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…
 3 years ago
02.08.21
Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway
 3 years ago
02.08.21
WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…
 4 years ago
02.08.21
Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…
 4 years ago
10.09.17
Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…
 4 years ago
10.04.17
LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…
 4 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close