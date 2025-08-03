Houston Restaurants You Have to Try Before You Die

August is Black Business Month, and we’re celebrating the culture, the flavor, and the excellence by spotlighting some of the South’s most iconic Black-owned restaurants. From soul food staples to plant-based powerhouses, these spots aren’t just good—they’re must-tries before you die. We’re kicking things off in Houston, where the brunch scene hits different and the flavor is always on 10.
See the top 3 black owned restaurants you HAVE to try when you’re in Houston.
Stay tuned, this food tour of the south is just getting started.
1. Taste Bar + Kitchen
If you’re looking for a restaurant that offers the perfect blend of brunch and soul food with a touch of Cajun, look no further. A restaurant that will leave you wanting more. Taste Bar + Kitchen is bold, flavorful, and has a menu with something for everyone. This Black-owned restaurant in Houston is known for its comfort food, vibes, and cocktails that you can’t miss.
Whether you’re a foodie, a local, or Beyoncé and Jay-Z (who stopped by during their Cowboy Carter tour), Taste is a whole vibe you don’t want
What to Order:
Mac & Cheese Waffles + Fried Chicken
Golden, cheesy waffles paired with crispy fried chicken and hot honey. A remix of chicken & waffles that goes to a whole new level..
Cajun Shrimp & Grits
Creamy, buttery grits stacked with shrimp in a spicy Cajun cream sauce. Southern comfort done right.
Red Velvet Pancakes
Fluffy, sweet, and drizzled in cream cheese glaze.
Taste Bar + Kitchen is a clear go-to for both locals and tourists. This is one of those places that lives up to the hype. Bite after bite.
2. Breakfast Klub
If you’re chasing brunch that hits every time, you’ve found it. The Breakfast Klub in Houston is a must-try and is a heavyweight for soul food lovers and brunch seekers alike. From iconic chicken & waffles to creamy catfish & grits, every dish here is the definition of comfort. This Black‑owned gem is a city staple.
What to Order:
Chicken & Waffles
Crispy fried wings served with golden waffles and sweet syrup. A perfect balance of savory and sweet.
Catfish & Grits
Blackened catfish on top of buttery grits.
French Toast
Thick-cut Texas-style toast, golden and crispy, topped with fruit and syrup.
The Breakfast Klub delivers Houston tradition in every bite. The consistent flavor that leaves you craving more, the top-tier service even during busy brunch hours, and a vibe that’s unmatched… just like the food itself. With the Breakfast Klub, you can not go wrong.
3. Mo’s Brunch & Brews
If you’re on the hunt for a vegan-friendly café with bold flavors and a unique vibe, you’ve got to check out Mo’s Brunch & Brews. This Black-owned gem delivers a fully immersive plant-based experience—from reinvented soul food classics to coffee that jump-starts your day. Mo’s Brunch & Brews is putting a fresh, innovative spin on Southern brunch traditions in Houston.
What to Order:
Vegan Chik’n & French Toast
Crispy, plant-based chik’n meets thick-cut French toast, drizzled with maple syrup and finished with a light dusting of powdered sugar.
Breakfast Quesadilla
Packed with tofu scramble, vegan cheese, and fresh veggies, this quesadilla is grilled to perfection.
Chick’n Fried Shrooms
Crispy oyster mushrooms served over creamy grits and topped with a smoky, maple-infused hot sauce. A must-try for anyone looking to expand their vegan palate.
Mo’s Brunch & Brews brings soulful flavor, energetic vibes, and unmatched hospitality under one roof. With a laid-back yet lively ambiance, every dish is a reminder that plant-based doesn’t mean sacrificing taste. Whether you’re a longtime vegan or exploring new food horizons, this café is a must-try destination in Houston.
