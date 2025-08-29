Listen Live
Joy Taylor Claps Back At Jason Whitlock: “I Can’t Believe He’s Still With Us”

Published on August 29, 2025

Joy Taylor Slams Jason Whitlock By Taking A Shot At His Weight

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty / Joy Taylor

It took about seven months, but Joy Taylor finally had time for Jason Whitlock and his creepy antics.

Following his weird “peanut butter skin” comments, former Fox Sports host and analyst Joy Taylor clapped back at Jason Whitlock in spectacular fashion during a recent episode of Cam Newton’s Funky Fridays podcast.

After nearly a decade with FS1, Taylor was let go after a bombshell sex lawsuit filed by a former female employee who accused Taylor of sleeping with co-workers to land prominent positions within the company.

Whitlock, a known hater who once worked at FS1, decided to speak on the matter after the lawsuit became public knowledge and told his listeners that he made it his business to stay away from her “peanut butter skin” so he wouldn’t get caught up.

The conservative talking head also shared a video of Taylor’s co-host, whom she allegedly slept with, showering her with praise, commenting, “Kinda hits different now?”

Taylor took off the gloves when responding, taking a shot at Whitlock’s weight, telling Newton, “Every time someone brings up Jason Whitlock, I’m like… I can’t believe he’s still with us. I don’t think anything works harder than his cholesterol, to be honest,’ she said about Whitlock.”

She continued, “Didn’t he say something about peanut butter? What a shock. FOOD.”

Well damn.

Jason Whitlock Responded

Of course, Whitlock responded, writing on social media, that Taylor is “out over her skis,” adding, “Someone who cares about her needs to hold an intervention and get her out of her gangsta delusions.”

Clearly, his feelings were hurt.

Reactions to Taylor’s comments are pretty interesting, with people agreeing that Jason Whitlock is trash, but they are also still dragging her.

Interesting.

We’re just here for Jason Whitlock getting clowned. Just saying.

You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

Joy Taylor Claps Back At Jason Whitlock: “I Can’t Believe He’s Still With Us”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

