Lil Nas X Sparks Concern After Half-Naked 4AM Street Stroll Caught On Video

Published on August 25, 2025

Lil Nas X x UE Fits x Ultimate Ears

Source: Ultimate Ears / UE

Lil Nas X was spotted acting strangely in Los Angeles, wearing only his underwear and cowboy boots while walking down the street alone.

In a video shared by TMZ, he can be seen singing and talking about a party when someone approached him. He asked the person filming him to stop, but also told them to tell others about a mysterious party. At one point, he even put a traffic cone on his head. People who saw him were worried and called the police, thinking it might be a drug-related situation.

When police found him, they handcuffed him and took him to a hospital for evaluation. It’s unclear right now if he’ll face any charges, and there hasn’t been any comment from Lil Nas X or his team yet.

This isn’t the first time fans have been concerned about his health. Back in April, he shared a video of himself in a hospital bed saying he had lost control of the right side of his face. He later gave an update, saying his condition was improving and he was doing exercises to regain muscle movement. This latest incident comes just as fans are waiting for his second album, “DREAMBOY“, which is expected to come out sometime this year. There’s no official release date yet, and now people are more focused on his well-being.

Fans are hoping Lil Nas X gets the help and support he needs. Many are concerned after seeing the video and are waiting for more information. Hopefully, he’ll speak out soon and let everyone know he’s okay.

Lil Nas X Sparks Concern After Half-Naked 4AM Street Stroll Caught On Video  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

