Locked Up: 12 Celebrities Serving Life In Prison

Even with fame, wealth, and influence, celebrities are not immune to the reach of justice.

Time and again, the legal system has shown that even those who seem untouchable can be held accountable for their actions. From high-profile fraud cases to serious violent crimes, celebrity status may delay but rarely prevents the consequences that follow criminal behavior.

For older public figures in particular, a lengthy prison sentence can be even more devastating.

A term of 20 years or more might effectively amount to a life sentence, especially for those already past middle age. The glitz and glamour that once defined their lives quickly fade behind bars, replaced by the harsh reality of confinement and time lost. In the end, celebrity or not, age and justice have a way of leveling the playing field.

Scroll below to see 16 celebrities who most likely never be freed again.

