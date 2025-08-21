Listen Live
News

Make Slavery Great Again: Trump Rages Over “Woke” Smithsonian Exhibits, X Rips The Blatant Racism

Published on August 21, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

White House

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

President Donald Trump again attacked the Smithsonian Institution as “woke” and focusing too much on slavery, prompting online observers to call him out.

On Tuesday (August 19), President Donald Trump once again attacked the Smithsonian Institution and its museums, raging that they’ve become too “woke” and complaining that showing “how bad Slavery was” is harming the nation. His words were met with severe pushback online, with many calling him out for racism and hypocrisy, and others claiming its another distraction from his haphazard and unpopular second presidential term.

Related Stories

“The Museums throughout Washington, but all over the Country are, essentially, the last remaining segment of ‘WOKE’,” Trump began in his Truth Social post. “The Smithsonian is OUT OF CONTROL, where everything discussed is how horrible our Country is, how bad Slavery was, and how unaccomplished the downtrodden have been — Nothing about Success, nothing about Brightness, nothing about the Future.”

He added, “We are not going to allow this to happen, and I have instructed my attorneys to go through the Museums, and start the exact same process that has been done with Colleges and Universities where tremendous progress has been made. This Country cannot be WOKE, because WOKE IS BROKE. We have the ‘HOTTEST’ Country in the World, and we want people to talk about it, including in our Museums.”

A multitude of people expressed their outrage over Trump’s post. CNN host Abby Phillip brought up the remarks on her primetime show that evening in discussion with political historian Leah Wright Rigeur, and played a clip from Trump’s first term showing him praising the National Museum of African American History and Culture after a tour in 2017.

It’s believed that Trump’s focus is on the National Museum of African American History and Culture, although he didn’t name it in this recent Truth Social post. The Smithsonian is not solely under Trump’s control, as it’s governed by a Board of Regents which includes the Chief Justice of the United States, the Vice President of the United States, three members of the United States Senate, three members of the United States House of Representatives, and nine citizens. It has already stood up to Trump when he sought to fire Kim Sajet, the director of the National Portrait Gallery.

Others called out how Trump’s post is another attempt by him to further entrench authoritarian rule in the United States in order to take the focus off of several issues his administration is dealing with in his second term. These include the deliberate lack of transparency over government files related to Jeffrey Epstein, as well as his attempts to take over the police force in Washington D.C.

Make Slavery Great Again: Trump Rages Over “Woke” Smithsonian Exhibits, X Rips The Blatant Racism  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. Harry J Sisson

2. Areva Martin

3. Keith Olbermann

4. Sandi Bachom

5. James Hohmann

6. Sophia A. Nelson

7. Black Lives Matter

8. Robert Reich

9. Kimberly Suth

10. Patriot Takes

11. Brian Allen

More from WERE-AM 1490
Trending
News

Burn Survivor Denies Murder Charge: ‘These Hands Can’t Pull A Trigger’

BROWNS 2025 NFL SCHEDULE
18 Items
Sports

Cleveland Browns 2025 NFL Schedule

Entertainment

Watch ‘Kimmel’ Guest Host Tiffany Haddish Roast Trump By Making America Great Again

Cleveland Skyline from Lake Erie with Marina and Rocky Shoreline - Cleveland, Ohio, USA.
Local

Three People Missing at Northeast Ohio Beaches, Rescue Ongoing

13 Items
Pop Culture

Jussie Smollett Is Sticking To His Hate Crime Hoax Story, X Still Skeptical Ahead Of Netflix Doc

16 Items
Sports

Dennis Rodman Disses Travis Hunter & Names His NBA GOAT On N3on’s Stream, Social Media Reacts

Flock of Canada Geese Floating on Lake Erie, Port Dover
Local

22-Year-Old Dead After Car Goes Over East 9th Pier into Lake Erie

News

Rev. Al Sharpton Leads Pro-DEI March Down Wall Street 

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close