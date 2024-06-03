Listen Live
News

Massive Explosion In Ohio Bank, 1 Dead [Video]

Published on June 3, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
Twin fire engines on scene

Source: Jesse Koering / Getty

Massive Explosion In Ohio Bank, 1 Dead

A massive explosion at an Ohio bank has left seven people injured and one person dead.

Keep scrolling to see the video.

The explosion happened Tuesday at Chase Bank in Youngstown, Ohio. Investigators are still searching for the cause of the blast, though initial reports indicate it could be the result of a gas leak.

The unidentified casualty was a 27-year-old man who worked at the bank. His name has yet to be released. The seven injured victims were taken to a local hospital. One of them is listed as being in critical condition.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

From WKYC:

Chase Bank provided the following statement in response to the news: “The JPMorgan Chase family mourns the loss of our colleague. Our hearts go out to their family as well as our injured employees, their families and others affected by this tragedy. We will continue to work with local officials to support them.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Massive Explosion In Ohio Bank, 1 Dead [Video]  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

1. Massive Explosion In Ohio Bank, 1 Dead

2. Massive Explosion In Ohio Bank, 1 Dead

3. Massive Explosion In Ohio Bank, 1 Dead

4. Massive Explosion In Ohio Bank, 1 Dead

5. Massive Explosion In Ohio Bank, 1 Dead

6. Massive Explosion In Ohio Bank, 1 Dead

7. Massive Explosion In Ohio Bank, 1 Dead

8. Massive Explosion In Ohio Bank, 1 Dead

9. Massive Explosion In Ohio Bank, 1 Dead

10. Massive Explosion In Ohio Bank, 1 Dead

Trending
National

The Mysterious Story Of Tituba: A Black Slave Woman Who Sparked The Salem Witch Trials

National

Increases To The Child Care And Development Block Grant Were Helpful, But Consistent Funding Is Needed

National

Video Shows Campus ‘Karen’ At Northwestern U Calling Cops And Lying About Being ‘Surrounded’ During Pro-Palestinian Protest

Future History Makers 2024
News

Cleveland: Legendary News Anchor Returns After Scary Cancer Diagnosis

5 items
Feature

Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Let Them Eat Cake, The Return of Simone Biles, Living in Uganda is “Hell” For Queer

15 items
Feature

10 Best Album Sequels By Black Musicians…And 5 That Need To Be Made!

7 items
Local

Ohio Tourism Day: 7 Fun Things To Do In Ohio

WERE AM Mobile App 2020
CLE

NewsTalk 1490 Radio Mobile Apps

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close