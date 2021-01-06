VIDEO: Trump Supporters Rage Inside The U.S. Capitol Building After Breaking In

Crowds of Trump supporters gathered from all over in the nation’s capital Tuesday afternoon to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election.
Hundreds of supporters boarded buses from places like Boston, MA to see impeached US President Trump on the Washington Mall to take part in the protest and rallies in the district.
Amongst the photos below, a video of a man calling for the storming of the US Capitol building and many took on the challenge. Demonstrators entered the Capitol building as Congress debated the 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification.
The Capital and members of congress have been put on lockdown.
This is a result of the anger of the Trump supporters as Joe Biden’s Democratic Party took a giant step Wednesday towards seizing control of the US Senate as they won the first of two Georgia run-offs, hours before Congress was set to certify the president-elect’s victory over Donald Trump.
1. Police take selfies with the domestic terrorists.
3. A woman is in critical condition after being shot in the chest on the Capitol grounds
A woman is in critical condition after being shot in the chest on the Capitol grounds, per @NoahGrayCNN. No other details were provided.
4. Congress Holds Joint Session To Ratify 2020 Presidential ElectionSource:Getty
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: Protesters enter the Senate Chamber on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump.
(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
5. Congress Holds Joint Session To Ratify 2020 Presidential ElectionSource:Getty
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: Pro-Trump protesters entered the U.S. Capitol building during mass demonstrations in the nation’s capital.
(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
6. Congress Holds Joint Session To Ratify 2020 Presidential ElectionSource:Getty
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: A protester sits in the Senate Chamber on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump.
7. Congress Holds Joint Session To Ratify 2020 Presidential ElectionSource:Getty
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: A protester sits in the Senate Chamber on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump.
8. A supporter of US President Donald Trump sits at a desk after breaking into the US Capitol BuildingSource:Getty
A supporter of US President Donald Trump sits at a desk after invading the Capitol Building on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC.
(Photo by Saul LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
9. A protester sits in the Senate Chamber after breaking in into the US Capitol BuildingSource:Getty
A supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as he protests inside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 6, 2021
(Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
10. Crowd grows increasingly violent at the US Capitol
11. Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol Building in DC
13. Protest Rages At The U.S. Capitol
14. Protest Rages At The U.S. CapitolSource:(Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
TOPSHOT – Crowds of people gather as US President Donald Trump speaks to supporters from The Ellipse near the White House on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC.
Thousands of Trump supporters, fueled by his spurious claims of voter fraud, are flooding the nation’s capital protesting the expected certification of Joe Biden’s White House victory by the US Congress.
15. Trump Supporters Hold “Stop The Steal” Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential ElectionSource:(Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: The U.S. Capitol is seen across the National Mall as supporters of President Donald Trump begin to gather for a rally on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC.
16. US-POLITICS-ELECTIONSource:(Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)
Thousands of supporters for US President Trump pack the Washington Mall for a rally in Washington, DC on January 6, 2021, as a total of six buses and about 300 people followed by AFP, took part in the Supper Fun Happy America journey to Washington, DC from Boston to take part in the protest and rallies in the district. – Joe Biden’s Democratic Party took a giant step Wednesday towards seizing control of the US Senate as they won the first of two Georgia run-offs, hours before Congress was set to certify the president-elect’s victory over Donald Trump.
17. US-POLITICS-ELECTIONSource:Getty
A man calls for the storming of the US Capitol building in Washington, DC on January 6, 2021, as a total of six buses and about 300 people followed by AFP, took part in the Supper Fun Happy America journey to Washington, DC from Boston to take part in the protest and rallies in the district.
18. Trump Supporters Hold “Stop The Steal” Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential ElectionSource:Getty
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: Crowds gather for the “Stop the Steal” rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump supporters gathered in the nation’s capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
19. Trump Supporters Hold “Stop The Steal” Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential ElectionSource:Getty
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: President Donald Trump arrives at the “Stop The Steal” Rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump supporters gathered in the nation’s capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election.
(Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
20. Trump Supporters Hold “Stop The Steal” Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential ElectionSource:Getty
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: Crowds arrive for the “Stop the Steal” rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump supporters gathered in the nation’s capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election.
(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
21. Trump Supporters Hold “Stop The Steal” Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential ElectionSource:Getty
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: Crowds arrive for the “Stop the Steal” rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump supporters gathered in the nation’s capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election.
(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
22. US-POLITICS-ELECTION-PROTESTSource:Getty
Supporters of US President Donald Trump protest in Los Angeles, California, on January 6, 2021. – Trump supporters, fueled by his spurious claims of voter fraud, are protesting the expected certification of Joe Biden’s White House victory by the US Congress on January 6.
(Photo by RINGO CHIU / AFP) (Photo by RINGO CHIU/AFP via Getty Images)
23. Trump Supporters Hold “Stop The Steal” Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential ElectionSource:Getty
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: Crowds arrive for the “Stop the Steal” rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump supporters gathered in the nation’s capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election.
(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
24. Trump Supporters Hold “Stop The Steal” Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential ElectionSource:Getty
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: U.S. President Donald Trump is seen on a screen as his supporters cheer during a rally on the National Mall on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump supporters gathered in the nation’s capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
25. Supporters of US President Donald Trump enter the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC.Source:Getty
Supporters of US President Donald Trump enter the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. – Demonstrators breached security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by Saul LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)