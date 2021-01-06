LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

Crowds of Trump supporters gathered from all over in the nation’s capital Tuesday afternoon to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election.

Hundreds of supporters boarded buses from places like Boston, MA to see impeached US President Trump on the Washington Mall to take part in the protest and rallies in the district.

Amongst the photos below, a video of a man calling for the storming of the US Capitol building and many took on the challenge. Demonstrators entered the Capitol building as Congress debated the 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification.

The Capital and members of congress have been put on lockdown.

This is a result of the anger of the Trump supporters as Joe Biden’s Democratic Party took a giant step Wednesday towards seizing control of the US Senate as they won the first of two Georgia run-offs, hours before Congress was set to certify the president-elect’s victory over Donald Trump.

VIDEO: Trump Supporters Rage Inside The U.S. Capitol Building After Breaking In was originally published on woldcnews.com