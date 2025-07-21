Rashee Rice Hit With 30-Day Jail Sentence Over High Speed Car Crash

The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver has been sentenced to five years’ probation and 30 days of jail time, to be served at any time within the five years, following a 2024 offseason driving incident.

The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office said Rice pleaded guilty to two third-degree felony charges of collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury.

The year-old dash cam video shows Rice’s blacked-out Lamborghini Urus speeding on the highway, with an affidavit reporting he was going 119 mph just seconds before the crash. In the video, you can see him hit several other cars before his SUV spins around, and alongside his passengers, he flees the scene.

involved in the same wreck was a Corvette driven by SMU wide receiver Teddy Knox, who was traveling at Another speeding car116 mph.

The accident led to a six-car crash, and at least seven people were injured. One woman says she was stranded on the highway with her 4-year-old son for five hours afterward and now, thanks to injuries to her face, head, torso, and leg, she’ll be dealing with “a life of limited mobility and sight for an undetermined, extended period of time while she seeks treatment.”

He was also required to pay the victims $115,000 in medical expenses and

pay out $1 million to two victims, plus their lawyer’s fees.

With the verdict handed down, Rice took responsibility for his actions in a statement.

“Last March, I was involved in a high-speed accident in Dallas,” Rice said in a statement released by his attorney. “There have been a lot of sleepless nights thinking about the damages that my actions caused, and I will continue working within my means to make sure that everyone impacted will be made whole. I urge everyone to mind the speed limit, drive safe and drive smart. Last and certainly not least, I am profoundly sorry for the physical damages to person and property. I fully apologize for the harm I caused to innocent drivers and their families.”

The Chiefs released a statement saying the organization is following the legal proceedings but has yet to announce whether they’ll punish him as well.