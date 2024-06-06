Listen Live
News

Red Lobster Closing These 8 Ohio Locations Due To Bankruptcy

Published on June 6, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
Red Lobster Files For Bankruptcy Protection

Source: Brandon Bell / Getty

Red Lobster Closing These 8 Ohio Locations Due To Bankruptcy

Soon, everyone’s favorite biscuits will be a lot harder to find in Ohio.

Keep scrolling to see exactly which Red Lobster locations are expected to close.

Following its previous announcement of filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, America’s biggest seafood chain is set to close eight Ohio restaurants soon.

FOX 8 reports that Red Lobster will not be renewing the following eight building leases. However, they also note which Ohio locations are expected to stay open.

For now.

From FOX 8:

Filings show the restaurant chain has also rejected the lease for its former Orange Village location at 3655 Orange Place, which closed in 2022 after 45 years, according to reports.

The company closed dozens of locations last month before filing for bankruptcy, and planned to auction off those eateries’ kitchen equipment and furniture, Nexstar reported.

Check out the eight Ohio Red Lobster locations that will be closing soon below. Drop us a comment if you wish Red Lobster could stick around forever!

Red Lobster Closing These 8 Ohio Locations Due To Bankruptcy  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

1. Red Lobster Closing These 8 Ohio Locations Due To Bankruptcy

Red Lobster Closing These 8 Ohio Locations Due To Bankruptcy Source:Getty

Parma: 7607 Day Drive

2. Red Lobster Closing These 8 Ohio Locations Due To Bankruptcy

Red Lobster Closing These 8 Ohio Locations Due To Bankruptcy Source:Getty

Strongsville: 17227 Southpark Center

3. Red Lobster Closing These 8 Ohio Locations Due To Bankruptcy

Red Lobster Closing These 8 Ohio Locations Due To Bankruptcy Source:Getty

Toledo: 4990 Monroe St.

4. Red Lobster Closing These 8 Ohio Locations Due To Bankruptcy

Red Lobster Closing These 8 Ohio Locations Due To Bankruptcy Source:Getty

Dayton: 6500 Miller Lane

5. Red Lobster Closing These 8 Ohio Locations Due To Bankruptcy

Red Lobster Closing These 8 Ohio Locations Due To Bankruptcy Source:Getty

Findlay: 2340 Tiffin Ave.

6. Red Lobster Closing These 8 Ohio Locations Due To Bankruptcy

Red Lobster Closing These 8 Ohio Locations Due To Bankruptcy Source:Getty

New Philadelphia: 255 Graff Road SE

7. Red Lobster Closing These 8 Ohio Locations Due To Bankruptcy

Red Lobster Closing These 8 Ohio Locations Due To Bankruptcy Source:Getty

Maumee: 1422 Reynolds Road

8. Red Lobster Closing These 8 Ohio Locations Due To Bankruptcy

Red Lobster Closing These 8 Ohio Locations Due To Bankruptcy Source:Getty

Columbus: 1691 Dublin-Granville Road

Trending
10 items
News

Possible Tiger Sighting Causes Panic In Ohio Town

National

The Mysterious Story Of Tituba: A Black Slave Woman Who Sparked The Salem Witch Trials

National

Video Shows Campus ‘Karen’ At Northwestern U Calling Cops And Lying About Being ‘Surrounded’ During Pro-Palestinian Protest

Future History Makers 2024
News

Cleveland: Legendary News Anchor Returns After Scary Cancer Diagnosis

Public Figures

Kyle Rittenhouse’s ‘Gay’ Social Media Post About Biden Backfires After People Remind Him He’s A Killer

National

Increases To The Child Care And Development Block Grant Were Helpful, But Consistent Funding Is Needed

15 items
Feature

10 Best Album Sequels By Black Musicians…And 5 That Need To Be Made!

5 items
Feature

Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Let Them Eat Cake, The Return of Simone Biles, Living in Uganda is “Hell” For Queer

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close