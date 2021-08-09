HomeRADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE

Remembering Bernie Mac: A Hilarious Look Back At His Funniest On-Screen Moments

Posted 14 hours ago

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Array

Source: WENN.com / WENN


Bernie Mac was one of the few comedic talents that treated audiences like family. His comedic style was reminiscent of everybody’s favorite uncle at the barbecue: Recalling personal tales of his own turbulent kinfolk, he tapped into the humor of every day life that connects us all.

The world of entertainment took a huge loss when he passed away on this day in 2008. But instead of taking it in as a day of sorrow, let’s tap into some of his best appearances in film, television and stage.

Remembering Bernie Mac: A Hilarious Look Back At His Funniest On-Screen Moments  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

1. “My Sister’s Kids”

2. The History of Stripping (Player’s Club)

3. Bernie Mac (Life)

4. Late Night Store Run (Booty Call)

5. Twinny Twin Twin (Friday)

6. Slappin’ Everybody (Head of State)

7. I Aint Scared Of You (Def Comedy Jam)

8. Black Cop (Don’t Be A Menace)

9. I Wouldn’t Lie (Transformers)

10. Best of The Bernie Mac Show

Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 2 years ago
02.08.21

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
02.08.21

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 3 years ago
03.28.18

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
02.08.21

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
10.09.17

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
10.04.17
LSAP Radio Logo 2020

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 4 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close