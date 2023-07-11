TOP NEWS STORIES #WHATYOUNEEDTOKNOW Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Lil Kim, 49

Cassie Davis, 59 (Ella Payne on House of Payne)

Giorgio Armani, 89 (Designer)

Alessia Cara, 27

Lisa Rinna, 60

Nadya Suleman, 48 (Octomom)

John Quincy Adams (6th US President wo died in 1848)

Leon Spinks (Former Heavyweight Champion boxer who died in 2021)

Bonnie Pointer (Pointer Sister singer who died in 2020)

Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ No Justice For Just Us, HBCU Students Combat Fires & Build Legacy was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

2. No Justice For Just Us… Source:Getty No Justice For Just Us… What You Need to Know: The last three survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre were denied restitution in a ruling handed down Friday. Tulsa County District Court Judge Caroline Wall dismissed with prejudice the lawsuit that was filed against the City of Tulsa and others in an effort to obtain legal justice for the survivors of the racist attack and the Black Tulsa community. The plaintiffs are survivors of the attack on the Black community that was destroyed in 1921, 109-year-old Mrs. Viola Fletcher, 108-year-old Mrs. Lessie Bennigfield Randle, and 102-year-old Mr.Hughes Van Ellis, Sr. In the lawsuit filed in 2020, the elders argued that the damage inflicted during the massacre was a “public nuisance” from the start and were seeking relief from that nuisance as well as to “recover for unjust enrichment” others have gained from the “exploitation of the massacre.” The survivors were locked in a years-long court battle against the City of Tulsa and other groups and officials over the opportunities taken from them when the city’s Greenwood neighborhood was burned to the ground in 1921.

4. HBCU Students Combat Blazes and Build Legacy Source:Getty HBCU Students Combat Blazes and Build Legacy WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY KHAMERON RILEY What You Need to Know: A partnership between the U.S. Forest Service and historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) opens the eyes of students of color who never pictured themselves fighting forest fires. The on-site fire academy is part of the 1890 Land Grant Institution Wildland Fire Consortium, a partnership between the U.S. Forest Service and a cluster of HBCUs comprised of Florida A&M University, Southern University in Louisiana, Tuskegee University, and Alabama A&M University.

5. Dry Eyes and How to Defeat Them Source:Getty Dry Eyes and How to Defeat Them What You Need to Know: Dry eye disease occurs due to a reduction in tear quantity and quality. Not only is dry eye disease a frustrating battle, but it can also affect your vision. Dry eyes cause redness, watery eyes, blurred vision, and light sensitivity. Allergies, heavy computer use, or medical conditions can cause dry eyes. Therefore, knowing the cause can help you treat and prevent the condition or, at the very least, manage it. Here are five natural ways to manage your dry eyes at home. Limit screen time – dry eyes are the most common reason behind digital eye strain. On average, a person blinks 12 times per minute, but we only blink five times while using our computers. As a result, our wide-open eyes are more prone to dryness, experiencing eye strain, developing headaches, and irritation. Try practicing the 20-20-20 rule, which allows your eyes time and space away from the screen.

6. No Case Brought Against Officer Who Fatally Shot Rodrick Brooks, One Year Later Source:Getty No Case Brought Against Officer Who Fatally Shot Rodrick Brooks, One Year Later WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY COY MALONE What You Need to Know: Roderick Brooks, a 47-year-old Black man, was fatally shot by Sergeant Garrett Hardin in Harris County, Texas after he allegedly stole detergent from a dollar store on July 8, 2022. One year later, Harris County District Attorney’s Office still has not sent the case to a grand jury. “It should not have taken this long for the case to go to the grand jury regardless if you were prepared for the trial and trying to get the right grand jury,” said Sadiyah Evangelista Karriem, an attorney for Brooks’ family.