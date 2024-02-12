Listen Live
Tamia & Joe Cleveland Concert Recap

Published on February 12, 2024

Tamia & Joe Cleveland concert

Source: Truth Serum Media LLC / R1

Tamia & Joe Cleveland Concert Recap

Singers Tamia and Joe came to Cleveland over the weekend and didn’t disappoint!

On a chilly Saturday night, the two powerhouses put on an epic performance! Tamia and Joe went hit-for-hit in front of a packed house at KeyBank Theater in Playhouse Square.

Kicking off just after 8 p.m., Joe opened the show with classic records. I Wanna Know, Beautiful, and even Don’t Wanna Be A Player all made the list. About halfway through his set, Joe shed the black leather jacket and shades, invoking a warm reaction from some of his biggest fans.

After a brief intermission, the one and only Tamia hit the stage! Accompanied by two backup singers, Tamia went through her biggest hits, including Careless Whisper, Officially Missing You and You Put A Move On My Heart.

Keep scrolling to see more videos and pictures from the fire Tamia & Joe concert in Cleveland!

