On Monday night, some of the biggest stars of the fashion and entertainment world descended upon the Meat Packing district in New York City to attend the Vogue fashion showcase during New York Fashion Week . The star-studded event was thrown in honor of the revered magazine’s 130th anniversary of Vogue World – a live runway show and fashion experience. This year, the runway extravaganza highlighted Vogue’s favorite fall 2022 collections from the best of the best in high fashion, like Balenciaga, Dior, Gucci, Valentino, and more.

The street fair-themed showcase ushered in a slew of A-listers from across the music, fashion, and beauty sectors. Doja Cat, Lori Harvey, Serena Williams, and Lil Nas X were some of the big stars who broke out their best attire for the legendary event.

During the showcase, Erykah Badu surprised the audience when she popped onto the runway wearing a red oversized plaid blazer and a matching pair of parachute pants. Donning a gigantic rusted pendant and a tall wide-brimmed hat, the soul queen showed off her best strut down the catwalk as the crowd watched in awe. The star also wore a tan shirt that featured tassels along the seams that swayed from side to side as she walked effortlessly down the runway.

Here’s a video of Ms. Badu in action! And we must say she was eating the runway up!

Let’s take a look at a few more highlights from the big event.

The Celebrities Showed Up And Showed Out For The Vogue World Fashion Show was originally published on hellobeautiful.com