If you’re a last-minute shopper, as many of us are, you may be wondering exactly what stores will be open on Christmas in Cleveland. Here’s your chance to find out!

While a lot of people can’t wait to get to (or through!) the Christmas season, it’s important to remember that not everyone celebrates it. So it’s important to have some places open, especially on days like Christmas Day, to make sure that everyone has access to things that they need.

The holiday season seems to come quicker and quicker every year. Online shopping has certainly taken on a greater role over the years, but there always seems to be one or two things that were overlooked on that holiday shopping list. Perhaps you need to grab a last-minute gift card for your teenage nephew, or maybe you just need to get some foil to keep grandma’s homemade rolls nice and warm.

It’s important to note that any store open on Christmas will likely have different hours than what they normally offer. It’s a good idea to check the specific location you’re looking to visit on Christmas Day with either a web search or a phone call to make sure you’re not wasting a trip!

Keep scrolling to see a few stores that will be open on Christmas, along with a major retailer that you may be surprised to learn will be CLOSED on the holiday. We’ve also tossed in a couple of restaurants that will be open on Christmas just in case you need a last-minute meal.

So, are you a last-minute Christmas shopper? Or have you been done shopping for months!? Either way, there’s still a chance you may need something on Christmas Day!

Here are the stores that are open on Christmas Day in Cleveland:

These Stores Are Open On Christmas In Cleveland was originally published on wzakcleveland.com