LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

You can’t ban The Snowman. Jeezy’s major label debut made the Atlanta trapper an international rap star. Sixteen years later, “Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101” is still cited as one of the best albums of the 2000s.

The album sold 172,000 copies in its first week and helped Jeezy lay the foundation for what would be a successful career in the music industry. Several albums later, he’s still doing his thing and has expanded his reach into the world of business. According to Black Enterprise, his entrepreneurial ventures include fitness water Defiance Fuel and Agency 99, his marketing and brand management company. He also scored an executive role with. Def Jam, working as senior advisor to the chairman on issues related to A&R and artist development.

Source: Creative Services / Radio One

Don’t forget you can catch Jeezy live, along with Lil Baby, Lil Durk, and Moneybagg Yo in Cleveland on August 27 at Summer Jam! Tickets available here. Scroll below for to see Jeezy talk about his major debut album as well as some Twitter reactions to the 16th anniversary of its release.

‘Thug Motivation 101’ Turns 16: Watch Jeezy Discuss A True Hood Classic was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com