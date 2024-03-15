Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Wants Back Divorce Payments For His “Living Expenses”

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

It’s not expected for two people in the midst of a divorce to remain friends, or even be cordial for that matter, following the dissolution of their relationship. However, the least anyone could expect is for both parties to simply move on without ever looking back.

Of course, those rules easily fly out the window when money is involved.

That unfortunately seems to be the case for Kevin Hunter, the unfaithful ex-husband of ailing former media maven Wendy Williams, as he’s now seeking back divorce payments to cover his current living expenses.

…wait, what?

As originally reported by The Sun, Hunter Sr. has demanded the aforementioned payments, which he argues is entitled to him based on their Marital Settlement Agreement, not only resume but also catch up on what’s past due ever since they stopped after Wendy’s guardianship placement in 2022.

More details on what this 51-year-old, able-bodied grown man wants from his ex-wife now, via The Sun:

“In the documents, Kevin said that their out-of-court mediation had failed, and that’s why he is bringing their case once again before the court.

The father of two told the court, ‘I rely on the severance pay for my living expenses and having been without this income for twenty-three months has affected me greatly.’

Wendy’s ex is also asking that the star, via her guardianship, ‘immediately pay all severance payments which may be due and owing at the time of this Court’s Order.’

Kevin is also seeking to execute documents pertaining to Wendy’s AFTRA Retirement Plan.

‘I also respectfully request that the court compel the Plaintiff to sign the Qualified Domestic Relations Order for the AFTRA Retirement Plan or in the alternative appoint me an Attorney in Fact so that I can execute the document if the Plaintiff does not sign the document within seven (7) days of this Court’s Order,’ he added.

‘I would not have to file this motion if the plaintiff did not stop my severance payments and if the plaintiff would have signed the qualified domestic relations order for the AFTRA retirement plan.’”

What makes things even more interesting is that Kevin and his team were apparently told during a December 2022 mediation meeting that Wendy simply has “no more money.” However, proof of that was never shown nor was he allowed access to her financial records.

On one hand, you can’t blame the man for pursuing what he feels is rightfully his based on a legal court ruling, especially if it results in a hefty pay day for him and his mistress-turned-current-wifey. On the other, Wendy’s net worth is far from the $20 million it once was; she’s banking more in the range of $500,000 for 2024. We’re not sure how much Kevin is expecting to get, but at least leave the little she has left for her to take care of herself and their son as she simultaneously battles dementia and aphasia. Sheesh!

