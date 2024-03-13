Listen Live

What Your Favorite Celebs Wore to the 96th Academy Awards

Published on March 13, 2024

96th Annual Academy Awards Photo Collage

Source: Gilbert Flores, Alberto Rodriguez / Variety Via Getty


The who’s who of Hollywood attended the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California on March 10th, 2024 to celebrate everything that encompasses film.

Some of the winners of the night were Da’Vine Joy Randolph for Best Supporting Actress, Robert Downy Jr. for Best Supporting Actor, and American Fiction for Best Adapted Screenplay.  Celebs like Billie Eilish, Colman Domingo, America Ferrera, and Ryan Gosling to name a few all made appearances on the red carpet wearing head-turning looks.

Check out what your favorite celebrities wore to the 96th Academy Awards.

Source:Getty

Dwayne Johnson wore Dolce and Gabbana at the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Source:Getty

Becky G custom Vera Wang at the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Source:Getty

Billie Eilish wore Chanel at the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Source:Getty

Camila Alves wore Versace at the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Source:Getty

Sterling K. Brown wore a black tuxedo with satin trim at the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Source:Getty

Fran Drescher wore custom Ami Paris at the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Source:Getty

Issa Rae wore custom Ami Paris at the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Source:Getty

Robert Downey, Jr. wore a black tuxedo with boot-cut pants, and Susan Downey a scoop neck black gown at the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Source:Getty

Emily Blunt wore Schiaparelli at the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Source:Getty

Da’Vine Joy Randolph wore custom Louis Vuitton at the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Source:Getty

Gabrielle Union wore Carolina Herrera and Dwyane Wadewore Atelier Versace at the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Source:Getty

Laverne Cox wore Christina Pacelli at the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Source:Getty

William Belleau wore a black tuxedo and a bolo tie at the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Source:Getty

Colman Domingo wore Louis Vuitton and cowboy boots at the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Source:Getty

Zendaya wore custom Giorgio Armani at the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Source:Getty

Ariana Grande attends wore custom Giambatista Valli at the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Source:Getty

Erika Alexander wore Christian Ciriano at the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Source:Getty

Ava DuVernay wore custom Louis Vuitton at the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Source:Getty

America Ferrera Versace at the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Source:Getty

Anya Taylor-Joy wore custom Christian Dior at the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Source:Getty

Melissa McCarthy wore a red and pink gown with balloon sleeves at the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Source:Getty

Ryan Gosling wore a black shawl color tuxedo with an open shirt at the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Source:Getty

Michelle Yeoh Balenciaga at the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Source:Getty

Kristy Scott wore Tony Ward at the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Source:Getty

Sandra Hüller wore Schiparelli at the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Source:Getty

Cynthia Erivo wore custom Louis Vuitton at the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Source:Getty

Hailee Steinfeld wore Elie Saab at the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Source:Getty

Eva Longoria wore Tamara Ralph at the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Source:Getty

Vanessa Hudgens premiered her baby bump wearing Vera Wang at the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Source:Getty

Margot Robbie wore Versace at the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California.

 

Source:Getty

Lupita Nyong’o wore Giorgio Armani at the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Source:Getty

Danielle Brooks wore Dolce and Gabbana at the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Source:Getty

Carrie Mulligan wore Carey Mulligan at the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Source:Getty

Jennifer Lawrence wore Dior at the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California.

