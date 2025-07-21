WNBA’s Paige Bueckers Confirms Relationship With Azzi Fudd, Social Media Salutes

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.





Number one 2025 WNBA draft pick Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd were teammates at women’s basketball powerhouse UConn, which took the natty this year. While they were viewed by the outside world as best friends, many women’s hoops fans thought it might be more than that. Speculation only ramped up when Fudd sat at Buecker’s family table on draft night.

Other clues followed. Fudd, 23, who remains at UConn for a final year as a graduate student, posted a video last month that suggested the two were together, following a popular TikTok trend about dating. It showed Bueckers, 23, at a restaurant with Fudd, seemingly okay paying for an expensive date.

Not long after that, Fudd was captured on her IG Story with a phone case that said ‘Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend.’

But just before the WNBA All-Star Game, taking place on Saturday at Indianapolis’ Gainbridge Fieldhouse, where the Indiana Fever and its superstar Caitlin Clark play, Bueckers finally made things ‘IG official.’

In an interview with WagTalk, Bueckers was asked a series of questions about her Division 1 girlfriend. Though she stumbled on the question about what team Azzi’s mother, Katie Smrcka Duffy-Fudd, was drafted to (correct answer – the Sacramento Monarchs in 2001) she answered all the rest correctly and confirmed Fudd as her girlfriend in the reveal.

So now the internet speculation can turn to numerous social accounts breathlessly covering the couple’s every move, but this time with a confirmation.

And WNBA fans were ecstatic about the couple finally coming forward unapologetically, responding to the video with enthusiasm and praise for WagTalk creator, Maddy.

Bueckers played in her first All-Star Game, which will be broadcast and streamed from Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday, July 19 at 8:30 p.m. EST on Disney+, ESPN+ and ABC.

See social media’s response to the couple finally going public below.

WNBA’s Paige Bueckers Confirms Relationship With Azzi Fudd, Social Media Salutes was originally published on cassiuslife.com