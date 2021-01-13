Trump Makes History As First President to Be Impeached Twice

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

President Donald Trump has made history to be the first President to be impeached for the second time!

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi lead the House with a second impeachment process against President Trump after his role in last week’s attempted insurrection of the government that resulted in the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

The House passed an article charging Trump with ‘incitement of insurrection.’ The resolution passed with a voted of 232 to 197.

Trump will likely stay in office and finish out his last seven days as the Senate is not currently in session. This could, however, lead to a trial after Trump is out of office with further consequences if he is convicted. Implications of a conviction include not being able to run for any political office in the future.

