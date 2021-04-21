2021 NFL Draft To Feature Week of Community Events in Cleveland

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

For sports fans, the NFL Draft is one of the most anticipated events outside the scheduled football season. This year’s draft will take place in Cleveland and is set to include a series of local initiatives starting April 27, with a special focus on serving communities impacted by the current pandemic.

Kicking off the week, the NFL is partnering with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank to combat hunger. In addition, the league will also make a $35,000 donation and hand out sports items to those in attendance. Later that evening, The Play Football Town Hall will promote sport fundamentals and share athletic skills that are applicable to the real world.

On Wednesday (April 28), The NFL will team up with Ohio State University Extension and the City of Cleveland’s Summer Sprout program to host an event to build a community garden and learning area at William Rainey Harper School.

Friday afternoon, The NFL, Cleveland Browns and local officials will participate in a groundbreaking ceremony at Shaw High School. The event will commemorate the start of a refurbishment project for the school’s football field.

On Saturday, May 1, The NFL FLAG Regional Tournament Series will take place. The event offers athletes more opportunities to compete than ever before, including younger and older age divisions, recreational divisions, and expanded opportunities for girls. Winners of the 12 NFL FLAG Regional Tournaments will go on to compete in the NFL FLAG Championships at Pro Bowl.

All three days of the NFL Draft will be broadcast on NFL Network, ESPN and ABC, including two nights of primetime coverage April 29-30.

You can find more info, including a full list of scheduled events below.

2021 NFL DRAFT COMMUNITY EVENTS

Greater Cleveland Food Bank Distribution: Tuesday, April 27 th 1 – 4pm ET, City of Cleveland Muni-Lot

NFL Green Tree Restoration at Big Creek Reservation: Tuesday April 27 th , 1pm ET, Big Creek Reservation, Lower Fern Hill Picnic Area

Play Football Town Hall: Tuesday April 27, 6:00pm. – 7:30pm ET, St. Ignatius High School Breen Center

NFL Green Community Garden Build: Wednesday, April 28 th , 10am ET, William Rainey Harper School

Inspire Change Huddle Legacy Event—Bridging the Digital Divide with Cisco: Thursday, April 29, 10am – 11am ET, Cleveland Public Library-Rice Branch

Field Refurbishment Groundbreaking Ceremony & Community Garden Build: Friday, April 30 th at 1pm ET, Shaw High School Stadium

NFL FLAG Regional Tournament: Saturday, May 1, 8am– 7pm ET, Hall of Fame Village Sports Complex

NFL Green North Harbor Waterfront Cleanup: Sunday, April 25 th at 11am ET, Wednesday, April 28 th from 12:30pm to 5:30pm ET, and Thursday, April 29 th through Saturday, May 1 st from 8:30am to 11am ET* *Hours subject to change pending US Coast Guard guidance

VIRTUAL COMMUNITY EVENTS

World Premiere of 100 Yards of Hope Coral Reef Restoration Documentary – hosted virtually by the Greater Cleveland Aquarium: Tuesday, April 27 at 10am ET Registration Link: greaterclevelandaquarium.com/100-yards-of-hope

Character Playbook Panel Discussion on Mental Health: Tuesday, April 27 at 1pm ET

