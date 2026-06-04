10 Facts Browns Fans Should Know About Jared Verse
- Verse, an under-recruited high school athlete, became a star at small-school Albany and then Florida State.
- Verse was a first-round draft pick by the Rams and won Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2024.
- Verse is a two-time Pro Bowler with impressive stats through his first two NFL seasons.
The Browns landed one of the NFL’s brightest young defensive stars when they acquired Jared Verse.
The former Rams standout arrives in Cleveland with a reputation for relentless effort, explosive athleticism, and game-changing pass-rushing ability.
His path to the NFL wasn’t typical. Verse went from an under-recruited high school athlete to a small-school standout, then became one of college football’s most dominant defenders before earning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.
Here are 10 facts Browns fans should know about the player expected to help fill the massive void left by Myles Garrett.
1. He Was Born in Ohio
Verse was born in Dayton, Ohio, before spending much of his childhood in Pennsylvania and later North Carolina. The Browns are bringing an Ohio native back home.
2. He Attended Central Columbia High School
Verse starred at Central Columbia High School in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, where he played football, basketball, and track.
3. He Wasn’t a Major Recruiting Prospect
Despite his athleticism, Verse was largely overlooked by major college programs and entered college football as an under-recruited prospect.
4. Albany Gave Him His First College Opportunity
Verse enrolled at the University at Albany, where he initially developed into one of the best defensive players in the Colonial Athletic Association.
5. He Won CAA Defensive Rookie of the Year
He won CAA Defensive Rookie of the Year during Albany’s spring 2021 season (the delayed 2020 season).
6. Florida State Made Him a National Star
After transferring to Florida State, Verse became one of the nation’s top pass rushers and earned All-American recognition.
7. He Recorded 18 Sacks at Florida State
Verse totaled 18 sacks and 29.5 tackles for loss during his two seasons with the Seminoles.
8. The Rams Drafted Him in the First Round
Los Angeles selected Verse with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
9. He Won NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year
Verse made an immediate impact in the NFL and captured AP Defensive Rookie of the Year honors after the 2024 season.
10. He’s Already a Two-Time Pro Bowler
He’s already a two-time Pro Bowler and has recorded 124 tackles, 12 sacks, and five forced fumbles through two seasons.
10 Things Browns GM Andrew Berry Said About the Myles Garrett Trade
Browns Finalizing Blockbuster Trade Sending Myles Garrett To Rams
Cleveland Browns 2026 Schedule: Every Game This Season
David Njoku Officially Says Goodbye To Browns, Joins Chargers