David Njoku Officially Says Goodbye To Browns, Joins Chargers

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After months of speculation, former Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku officially found a new home.

Multiple reports confirmed Monday that Njoku agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $8 million with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The move officially ends Njoku’s nine-year run with the Cleveland Browns. Cleveland selected the former first-round pick out of University of Miami during the 2017 NFL Draft.

Njoku became one of the franchise’s top tight ends during his time in Cleveland. He finished second in Browns history among tight ends in receptions and touchdown catches behind Hall of Famer Ozzie Newsome.

His best season came in 2023. Njoku posted career highs with 81 catches, 882 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He also earned his first Pro Bowl selection that season.

Njoku hinted earlier this year that his Cleveland tenure had ended. In a social media farewell posted in February, he thanked the Browns organization, teammates and the city of Cleveland for what he called a “beautiful journey.”

Injuries limited Njoku during the last two seasons. He finished the 2025 season with 33 receptions, 293 yards and four touchdowns while rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. emerged as a major offensive weapon.

Njoku now joins a Chargers offense led by quarterback Justin Herbert as Los Angeles continues reshaping its offense heading into the 2026 season.

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