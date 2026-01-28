Browns Hire Former Ravens OC Todd Monken as Next Head Coach

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Source: Scott Taetsch / Getty

The Cleveland Browns are hiring Todd Monken as their next head coach, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter. The move comes after a protracted head coaching search that included multiple interviews and candidate withdrawals before the club reached terms with Monken.

Monken previously served as the offensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens. He also has a prior history with the Browns, working as offensive coordinator earlier in his career and returning now to lead the entire staff.

The Browns’ search spanned a wide range of candidates. Names included defensive minds and offensive coordinators, like Jim Schwartz and Nate Scheelhaase, as well as others who interviewed or were considered before Monken emerged as the choice. A few candidates, including Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, also withdrew from consideration.

Monken brings a wealth of NFL experience and a deep offensive background to Cleveland’s staff. He succeeds Kevin Stefanski, who departed following consecutive seasons that ended short of expectations. The Browns now turn to Monken to stabilize the program and chart a new direction as the franchise evaluates roster and strategic plans for the future.

The Browns also continue refining their supporting staff and front office roles, though specific coaching hires beyond Monken have not been finalized. With the head coach vacancy filled, Cleveland can now focus more fully on free agency, draft preparation, and player development.

Whether Monken will name a new offensive coordinator from outside or retain elements of the previous staff remains to be seen. The Browns’ next moves will shape their direction for the 2026 season and beyond.

