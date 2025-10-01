Listen Live
Sports

Complete List of Every Browns Quarterback Since 1999

Published on October 1, 2025

Cleveland Browns v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL Preseason 2025

Source: Perry Knotts / Getty

Updated Oct. 1, 2025, at 12:27 p.m.

The Cleveland Browns officially named rookie Dillon Gabriel as their starting quarterback for Sunday’s matchup, adding another name to a long list that stretches back to 1999. Since returning as an expansion franchise, Cleveland has cycled through countless quarterbacks in its search for stability under center. Some were highly drafted hopes, others were veterans brought in to stop the bleeding, and many had forgettable stints in brown and orange.

Gabriel will be the 41st starting QB used by the Browns since 1999. Shedeur Sanders, by the way, will remain QB3 for the foreseeable future.

From Tim Couch, the franchise’s first pick after the return, to Derek Anderson’s surprising Pro Bowl year, to Brady Quinn and Colt McCoy’s short-lived tenures, the list is both deep and frustrating for fans. More recent names, such as Baker Mayfield, Deshaun Watson, and Joe Flacco, have all carried the weight of expectations in Cleveland, with mixed results.

Now Gabriel takes his turn, and Browns fans are once again left wondering if this is finally the quarterback who can change the story.

1. Tim Couch

Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers Source:Getty

1999-2002

2. Ty Detmer

FBN-BROWNS-STEELERS-DETMER-KIRKLAND Source:Getty

1999

3. Doug Pederson

Cleveland Browns vs Tennessee Titans Source:Getty

Doug Pederson #18, Quarterback for the Cleveland Browns calls the play on the line of scrimmage during the American Football Conference Central Division game against the Tennessee Titans on 19th November 2000 at the Adelphia Coliseum in Nashville, Tennessee, United States. The Titans won the game 24 – 10.

4. Spergon Wynn

Spergon Wynn #13 Source:Getty

2000

5. Kelly Holcomb

FBN-WILD CARD-STEELERS-BROWNS-HOLCOMB Source:Getty

2002-2004

6. Jeff Garcia

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens Source:Getty

2004

7. Luke McCown

Cleveland Browns v Buffalo Bills Source:Getty

2004

8. Trent Dilfer

Tennessee Titans v Cleveland Browns Source:Getty

2005

9. Charlie Frye

Cleveland Browns v Oakland Raiders Source:Getty

2005-2007

10. Derek Anderson

Cleveland Browns v Washington Redskins Source:Getty

2006-2009

11. Brady Quinn

Cleveland Browns v Washington Redskins Source:Getty

2008, 2009

12. Ken Dorsey

Cincinnatti Bengals v Cleveland Browns Source:Getty

2008

13. Bruce Gradkowski

Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers Source:Getty

2008

14. Colt McCoy

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS VS. CLEVELAND BROWNS Source:Getty

2010, 2011

15. Jake Delhomme

NFL: DEC 05 Browns at Dolphins Source:Getty

2010

16. Seneca Wallace

NFL: OCT 03 Bengals at Browns Source:Getty

2010, 2011

17. Brandon Weeden

NFL Browns vs Raiders Source:Getty

2012, 2013

18. Thad Lewis

2015 Cleveland Browns Mini Camp Practice Source:Getty

2012

19. Jason Campbell

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns Source:Getty

2013

20. Brian Hoyer

Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns Source:Getty

2013, 2014

21. Johnny Manziel

San Francisco 49ers v Cleveland Browns Source:Getty

2014, 2015

22. Connor Shaw

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens Source:Getty

2014

23. Josh McCown

Chicago Bears v Cleveland Browns Source:Getty

2015, 2016

24. Austin Davis

San Francisco 49ers v Cleveland Browns Source:Getty

2015

25. Cody Kessler

Cleveland Browns v Los Angeles Chargers Source:Getty

2016

26. Robery Griffin III

Cleveland Browns v Buffalo Bills Source:Getty

2016

27. DeShone Kizer

New York Giants v Cleveland Browns Source:Getty

2017

28. Kevin Hogan

Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers Source:Getty

2017

29. Baker Mayfield

Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens Source:Getty

2018-2021

30. Tyrod Taylor

New York Jets v Cleveland Browns Source:Getty

2018

31. Case Keenum

Denver Broncos v Cleveland Browns Source:Getty

2021

32. Nick Mullens

Denver Broncos v Cleveland Browns Source:Getty

2021

33. Jacoby Brissett

Cleveland Browns v Miami Dolphins Source:Getty

2021

34. Deshaun Watson

NFL: Cleveland at Washington Source:Getty

2022-2024

35. Joe Flacco

Cleveland Browns v Houston Texans Source:Getty

2023

36. Dorian Thompson-Robinson

NFL: DEC 22 Browns at Bengals Source:Getty

2023, 2024

37. P.J. Walker

Cleveland Browns v Los Angeles Rams Source:Getty

2023

38. Jeff Driskel

Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals Source:Getty

2023

39. Jameis Winston

Miami Dolphins v Cleveland Browns Source:Getty

2024

40. Bailey Zappe

Miami Dolphins v Cleveland Browns Source:Getty

2024

