Complete List of Every Browns Quarterback Since 1999

Updated Oct. 1, 2025, at 12:27 p.m.
The Cleveland Browns officially named rookie Dillon Gabriel as their starting quarterback for Sunday’s matchup, adding another name to a long list that stretches back to 1999. Since returning as an expansion franchise, Cleveland has cycled through countless quarterbacks in its search for stability under center. Some were highly drafted hopes, others were veterans brought in to stop the bleeding, and many had forgettable stints in brown and orange.
Gabriel will be the 41st starting QB used by the Browns since 1999. Shedeur Sanders, by the way, will remain QB3 for the foreseeable future.
From Tim Couch, the franchise’s first pick after the return, to Derek Anderson’s surprising Pro Bowl year, to Brady Quinn and Colt McCoy’s short-lived tenures, the list is both deep and frustrating for fans. More recent names, such as Baker Mayfield, Deshaun Watson, and Joe Flacco, have all carried the weight of expectations in Cleveland, with mixed results.
Now Gabriel takes his turn, and Browns fans are once again left wondering if this is finally the quarterback who can change the story.
1. Tim CouchSource:Getty
1999-2002
2. Ty DetmerSource:Getty
1999
3. Doug PedersonSource:Getty
Doug Pederson #18, Quarterback for the Cleveland Browns during the game against the Tennessee Titans on November 19, 2000 at the Adelphia Coliseum in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans won the game 24-10.
4. Spergon WynnSource:Getty
2000
5. Kelly HolcombSource:Getty
2002-2004
6. Jeff GarciaSource:Getty
2004
7. Luke McCownSource:Getty
2004
8. Trent DilferSource:Getty
2005
9. Charlie FryeSource:Getty
2005-2007
10. Derek AndersonSource:Getty
2006-2009
11. Brady QuinnSource:Getty
2008, 2009
12. Ken DorseySource:Getty
2008
13. Bruce GradkowskiSource:Getty
2008
14. Colt McCoySource:Getty
2010, 2011
15. Jake DelhommeSource:Getty
2010
16. Seneca WallaceSource:Getty
2010, 2011
17. Brandon WeedenSource:Getty
2012, 2013
18. Thad LewisSource:Getty
2012
19. Jason CampbellSource:Getty
2013
20. Brian HoyerSource:Getty
2013, 2014
21. Johnny ManzielSource:Getty
2014, 2015
22. Connor ShawSource:Getty
2014
23. Josh McCownSource:Getty
2015, 2016
24. Austin DavisSource:Getty
2015
25. Cody KesslerSource:Getty
2016
26. Robery Griffin IIISource:Getty
2016
27. DeShone KizerSource:Getty
2017
28. Kevin HoganSource:Getty
2017
29. Baker MayfieldSource:Getty
2018-2021
30. Tyrod TaylorSource:Getty
2018
31. Case KeenumSource:Getty
2021
32. Nick MullensSource:Getty
2021
33. Jacoby BrissettSource:Getty
2021
34. Deshaun WatsonSource:Getty
2022-2024
35. Joe FlaccoSource:Getty
2023
36. Dorian Thompson-RobinsonSource:Getty
2023, 2024
37. P.J. WalkerSource:Getty
2023
38. Jeff DriskelSource:Getty
2023
39. Jameis WinstonSource:Getty
2024
40. Bailey ZappeSource:Getty
2024