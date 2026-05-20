Cleveland Browns 2026 Schedule: Every Game This Season

Source: Diamond Images / Getty

The Cleveland Browns officially know what stands between them and a potential playoff run in 2026.

The NFL released the full regular season schedule, giving fans a first look at key AFC North battles, prime-time matchups and difficult road stretches.

Cleveland’s slate also includes several preseason tune-ups as the Browns prepare for another season with major expectations surrounding the franchise. Division rivalries against the Steelers, Ravens and Bengals again headline the calendar, while a handful of nationally televised games could put the Browns in the spotlight throughout the year.

Here’s a full look at every preseason and regular season matchup on Cleveland’s 2026 schedule.

2026 Preseason

Week 1

at Chicago Bears

Saturday, Aug. 15 — Time TBD — NFL Network