Cleveland Browns 2026 Schedule: Every Game This Season
The Cleveland Browns officially know what stands between them and a potential playoff run in 2026.
The NFL released the full regular season schedule, giving fans a first look at key AFC North battles, prime-time matchups and difficult road stretches.
Cleveland’s slate also includes several preseason tune-ups as the Browns prepare for another season with major expectations surrounding the franchise. Division rivalries against the Steelers, Ravens and Bengals again headline the calendar, while a handful of nationally televised games could put the Browns in the spotlight throughout the year.
Here’s a full look at every preseason and regular season matchup on Cleveland’s 2026 schedule.
2026 Preseason
Week 1
at Chicago Bears
Saturday, Aug. 15 — Time TBD — NFL Network
Week 2
vs. Buffalo Bills
Saturday, Aug. 22 — 1 p.m. — WEWS News 5 Cleveland
Week 3
vs. New England Patriots
Thursday, Aug. 27 — 8 p.m. — Prime Video / WEWS News 5 Cleveland
2026 Regular Season
Week 1
at Jacksonville Jaguars
Sunday, Sept. 13 — 1 p.m. — CBS
Week 2
at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sunday, Sept. 20 — 1 p.m. — CBS
Week 3
vs. Carolina Panthers
Sunday, Sept. 27 — 1 p.m. — FOX
Week 4
vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Thursday, Oct. 1 — 8:15 p.m. — Prime Video
Week 5
at New York Jets
Sunday, Oct. 11 — 1 p.m. — CBS
Week 6
vs. Baltimore Ravens
Sunday, Oct. 18 — 1 p.m. — FOX
Week 7
at Tennessee Titans
Sunday, Oct. 25 — 1 p.m. — CBS
Week 8
at Pittsburgh Steelers
Sunday, Nov. 1 — 1 p.m. — CBS
Week 9
at New Orleans Saints
Sunday, Nov. 8 — 1 p.m. — CBS
Week 10
vs. Houston Texans
Sunday, Nov. 15 — 1 p.m. — FOX
Week 11
Bye Week
Week 12
vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Sunday, Nov. 29 — 1 p.m. — FOX
Week 13
vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Sunday, Dec. 6 — 1 p.m. — CBS
Week 14
vs. Atlanta Falcons
Sunday, Dec. 13 — 1 p.m. — CBS
Week 15
at New York Giants
Sunday, Dec. 20 — 1 p.m. — CBS
Week 16
at Baltimore Ravens
Sunday, Dec. 27 — 1 p.m. — CBS
Week 17
vs. Indianapolis Colts
Sunday, Jan. 3 — 1 p.m. — FOX
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