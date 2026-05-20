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Cleveland Browns 2026 Schedule: Every Game This Season

Published on May 20, 2026

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Cleveland Browns Voluntary Veteran Minicamp
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The Cleveland Browns officially know what stands between them and a potential playoff run in 2026.

The NFL released the full regular season schedule, giving fans a first look at key AFC North battles, prime-time matchups and difficult road stretches.

Cleveland’s slate also includes several preseason tune-ups as the Browns prepare for another season with major expectations surrounding the franchise. Division rivalries against the Steelers, Ravens and Bengals again headline the calendar, while a handful of nationally televised games could put the Browns in the spotlight throughout the year.

Here’s a full look at every preseason and regular season matchup on Cleveland’s 2026 schedule.

2026 Preseason

Week 1
at Chicago Bears
Saturday, Aug. 15 — Time TBD — NFL Network

Week 2
vs. Buffalo Bills
Saturday, Aug. 22 — 1 p.m. — WEWS News 5 Cleveland

Week 3
vs. New England Patriots
Thursday, Aug. 27 — 8 p.m. — Prime Video / WEWS News 5 Cleveland

2026 Regular Season

Week 1
at Jacksonville Jaguars
Sunday, Sept. 13 — 1 p.m. — CBS

Week 2
at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sunday, Sept. 20 — 1 p.m. — CBS

Week 3
vs. Carolina Panthers
Sunday, Sept. 27 — 1 p.m. — FOX

Week 4
vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Thursday, Oct. 1 — 8:15 p.m. — Prime Video

Week 5
at New York Jets
Sunday, Oct. 11 — 1 p.m. — CBS

Week 6
vs. Baltimore Ravens
Sunday, Oct. 18 — 1 p.m. — FOX

Week 7
at Tennessee Titans
Sunday, Oct. 25 — 1 p.m. — CBS

Week 8
at Pittsburgh Steelers
Sunday, Nov. 1 — 1 p.m. — CBS

Week 9
at New Orleans Saints
Sunday, Nov. 8 — 1 p.m. — CBS

Week 10
vs. Houston Texans
Sunday, Nov. 15 — 1 p.m. — FOX

Week 11
Bye Week

Week 12
vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Sunday, Nov. 29 — 1 p.m. — FOX

Week 13
vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Sunday, Dec. 6 — 1 p.m. — CBS

Week 14
vs. Atlanta Falcons
Sunday, Dec. 13 — 1 p.m. — CBS

Week 15
at New York Giants
Sunday, Dec. 20 — 1 p.m. — CBS

Week 16
at Baltimore Ravens
Sunday, Dec. 27 — 1 p.m. — CBS

Week 17
vs. Indianapolis Colts
Sunday, Jan. 3 — 1 p.m. — FOX

How many games do you think the Cleveland Browns will win this season?

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