10 Things Browns GM Andrew Berry Said About the Myles Garrett Trade

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Less than 24 hours after trading Myles Garrett to the Rams, Browns general manager Andrew Berry faced questions about one of the biggest moves in franchise history.

Berry explained why Cleveland changed course, what made the offer impossible to ignore and why he believes the Browns can still compete.

From Jared Verse’s importance to the organization’s long-term plans, here are 10 of the biggest takeaways from Berry’s comments Tuesday.

10 Things Andrew Berry Said After Trading Myles Garrett

Jared Verse Changed Everything

Quote: “The inclusion of Jared in the deal, yeah.”

Berry didn’t hesitate when asked when the trade became a real possibility. He said the addition of Jared Verse immediately changed Cleveland’s thinking and ultimately made the deal viable.