10 Things Browns GM Andrew Berry Said About the Myles Garrett Trade
- Browns never planned to trade Garrett, but Rams' persistent offer became impossible to ignore.
- Garrett was informed about potential trade a week prior, and this isn't a tanking move for Browns.
- Verse is a perfect fit for Browns' defensive philosophy, and they expect Garrett to remain connected to the team.
Less than 24 hours after trading Myles Garrett to the Rams, Browns general manager Andrew Berry faced questions about one of the biggest moves in franchise history.
Berry explained why Cleveland changed course, what made the offer impossible to ignore and why he believes the Browns can still compete.
From Jared Verse’s importance to the organization’s long-term plans, here are 10 of the biggest takeaways from Berry’s comments Tuesday.
10 Things Andrew Berry Said After Trading Myles Garrett
Jared Verse Changed Everything
Quote: “The inclusion of Jared in the deal, yeah.”
Berry didn’t hesitate when asked when the trade became a real possibility. He said the addition of Jared Verse immediately changed Cleveland’s thinking and ultimately made the deal viable.
The Browns Never Planned To Trade Garrett
Quote: “It wasn’t something that we anticipated certainly coming into this year, coming into spring, or quite honestly coming out of the draft.”
Berry repeatedly stressed that moving Garrett was never part of the organization’s original offseason plan. He described the opportunity as unexpected.
The Opportunity Was Too Good To Ignore
Quote: “The why now is just honestly the opportunity was too great.”
When asked why the Browns made the move now, Berry said the return package simply became impossible to pass up.
The Rams Wouldn’t Go Away
Quote: “To their credit, they were really persistent.”
Berry revealed that Los Angeles continued pursuing Garrett even after Cleveland initially told the Rams he wasn’t available.
Myles Wasn’t Blindsided
Quote: “We did not blindside Myles with the news yesterday.”
Berry said the Browns informed Garrett roughly a week before the deal that a trade had become a possibility.
This Isn’t A Tanking Move
Quote: “All of our goals are still in front of us.”
Berry pushed back against the idea that trading Garrett signals a rebuild. He said Cleveland still believes it can compete immediately.
The Browns Never Shopped Garrett
Quote: “We weren’t shopping him around – that was not the intention to trade him.”
Berry insisted Cleveland wasn’t conducting an auction for Garrett and only entertained a narrow set of circumstances.
Berry Didn’t Expect To Be Explaining A Garrett Trade
Quote: “I didn’t expect to be up here talking about a Myles Garrett trade.”
Berry acknowledged the apparent contradiction between years of calling Garrett untouchable and ultimately trading him.
He Thinks Jared Verse Is A Perfect Fit
Quote: “He’s a perfect DNA match for our attacking front.”
Berry praised Verse throughout the press conference and described him as an ideal fit for Cleveland’s defensive philosophy.
This Was More ‘See You Later’ Than Goodbye
Quote: “It’s maybe more of a see you later as opposed to a goodbye.”
Berry ended on a personal note, saying he expects Garrett to remain connected to the Browns organization long after his playing career ends.
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