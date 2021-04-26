RADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE
Cleveland Woman Killed Outside Her Home In Front Of Teen Son

Officers responded to a report of the April 24 shooting just before 6:45 p.m.

The identity of a woman killed in her driveway April 24 has been confirmed. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim of Saturday’s deadly shooting as 48-year-old Rosemary Hill.

According to police, Hill and her son had just returned home to the 3500 block of E. 76th St. Responding to a report of the shooting, police found Hill slumped in her vehicle with a gunshot wound to her head and chest.

Her son, age 13, was not injured during the attack.

While no suspects have been arrested, the search is on for two men who are said to have approached the vehicle before opening fire. A detailed description of the men has not been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting can make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at (216)252-7463.

