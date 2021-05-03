Marvel Reveals Official Title, Release Date of ‘Black Panther 2’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Movie fans will return to Wakanda next summer, as Marvel recently announced that the long-awaited sequel to Black Panther will hit theaters on July 8, 2022.

Titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the film, and several other upcoming superhero releases, were teased online Monday (April 3).

Other future Marvel releases include:

Black Widow — July 9, 2021

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings — September 3, 2021

The Eternals — November 5, 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home — December 17, 2021

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — March 25, 2022

Thor: Love and Thunder — May 6, 2022

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — July 8, 2022

The Marvels — November 11, 2022

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania — February 17, 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 — May 5, 2023

Ryan Coogler is set to return as the film’s director. Last month, Black Panther actor Michael B. Jordan reflected on his time with Chadwick Boseman, the film’s lead who died as a result of complications related to colon cancer on August 28, 2020.

“This past year has brought a lot of that to the forefront of my brain. Everybody’s had their share of loss in one way or another. I lost a friend in Chadwick [Boseman].” Jordan told Men’s Health.

He said losing Chadwick made him think more about the type of impact he’d like to leave on the world.

“I do think about legacy a lot. What I leave behind is something that I think about a lot.”

